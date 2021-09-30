Feb. 17, 1957 – Sept. 27, 2021

Leann Rue Snell joined her dad, Russell Snell; her mom, Pearl Ann Hart Snell; and her big brother, Lynn Russell Snell on Monday evening Sept.27, 2021. She was surrounded by family as she left this world.

She was born Feb. 17, 1957, in Lovell, Wyoming. She grew up on farms in Byron and Powell, Wyoming, near her grandparents, great-grandparents and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was the third of six children, having an older brother and sister and three younger brothers.

Leann was an amazing, complex woman who lived life passionately with dignity, compassion, loyalty and integrity. She ferociously defended family and friends. She never lied and she never broke confidences. She was willing to try anything and was the first one to laugh at herself if things didn’t work out. Her life was outdoors – work and play.

She earned a criminal justice degree from the University of Wyoming. She was so proud of that accomplishment. She had an incredible understanding of people, children in particular, and had hoped to use her degree to help troubled children. She was a “kid magnet.” She loved children and they idolized her. Her greatest joy was her nieces and nephews, which included nearly every child she knew. She was their favorite “Aunt Annie”

Our wonderful Leann is survived by her life-partner, Lisa Ashby; daughter, Ann Lehman; mother-in-law, Claudia Ashby; big sister, Leatha Trigg (Russ); little brothers: Lyle Snell (Mehl Ree), Marty Snell (Patti), Jeff Snell (Cindy); sister-in-law, Lori Buckner; and brothers-in-law: Blair Ashby and Bret Ashby. She is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, her precious nieces and nephews (including “Briannie”), great nieces and nephews, and many many wonderful friends.

For her St. George friends and family there will be a viewing on Oct. 2, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary 288 W. St. George Blvd. A family prayer will take place at 4 p.m., followed by refreshments at Leann and Lisa’s house

For her Wyoming friends and family, a viewing will take place at Thompson Mortuary in Powell, Wyoming Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021 at 10 a.m. to be followed by graveside services at 11:30 a.m. at the Byron, Wyoming Cemetery.

