Law enforcement stage on SR-56 west of Cedar City, temporarily shut down highway

Law enforcement have shut down state Route 56 approximately 2 1/2 miles west of Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 30, 2021 | Photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — Law enforcement has staged approximately 2 1/2 miles west of Cedar City on state Route 56 and temporarily shut down the highway in both directions.

Cedar City News is on the scene and reported seeing vehicles being turned around in the area of 4050 West. At approximately 12:27 p.m., there was a sound of what seemed to be gunshots fired in short bursts of five each.

By 12:38 p.m., westbound traffic was reopened and eastbound traffic was being detoured around the area. The highway was completely shut down for approximately 30 minutes.

This is a developing story.

