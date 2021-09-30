Fire in backyard destroys carport, trailer at St. George residence

ST. GEORGE — A backyard fire at a St. George residence Thursday night sent flames billowing 20 feet into the air and completely destroyed a carport and a trailer.

St. George Fire Battalion Chief Brad Esplin told St. George News that the call alerting a structure fire at 1765 N. 2065 West went out at 6:30 p.m. He said the call indicated that it was a single family home with fire showing in the rear.

Firefighters arrived on scene and saw heavy smoke and 20-foot flames coming from an exterior outbuilding, he said.

The outbuilding, a carport and a trailer in the backyard were visibly burning as firefighters had to break out a section of the back fence so they could get access with hoses through the alley.

Emergency vehicles from St. George Fire Department, St. George Police Department and Gold Cross Ambulance were parked on the street in front of the house while firefighters scrambled on foot through the alley to get into the backyard.

Esplin said there were children in the backyard, he didn’t know if they were in a shed or in a detached garage or where exactly they were when the fire started.

“There were some kids working on a project, we’re not sure what they were doing, but it started in the rear and moved toward the home,” Esplin said.

Esplin added that firefighters were able to keep the extension of the flames minimal on the outside walls of the residence, keeping it contained to the exterior with some minor damage to small areas inside.

Meanwhile, the carport and trailer in the backyard continued to smolder and were completely destroyed.

The residents were safely evacuated from the scene with minor injuries, Esplin said. He also reported that there was a dog and six puppies that were inside the structure and were saved. Two of the animals left the structure and were yet to be accounted for, Esplin said.

Esplin estimated that the fire did $50,000 worth of damage.

The report is based on statements by emergency personnel and my not contain the full scope of the findings.

