Corey Jack Elton

Written by Obituaries
September 30, 2021

Feb. 28, 1972 – Sept. 5, 2021

Corey Jack Elton, 49, passed away Sept. 5, 2021, as the results of injuries received in a car accident.

He was born Feb. 28, 1972, in Murray, Utah to Lenard and Francine Elton. At the age of 2, the family moved to Montana, where Corey grew up.

Corey was an accomplished master stone mason, and was working at Cheff construction of Kalispell, Montana, at the time of his death.

His laugh and light will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his family and will be remembered fondly by many.

Corey professed a deep love for Jesus Christ, and it is our prayer that he rests in eternity with our Savior.

Memorial/Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, 11 a.m. to noon at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Corey’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Obituaries are received from the public and are not the product of St. George News, its editors, staff or contributors. The matters stated and opinions included are the responsibility of the person submitting them. Obituaries may be submitted for consideration to St. George News via email to [email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!