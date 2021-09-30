Feb. 28, 1972 – Sept. 5, 2021

Corey Jack Elton, 49, passed away Sept. 5, 2021, as the results of injuries received in a car accident.

He was born Feb. 28, 1972, in Murray, Utah to Lenard and Francine Elton. At the age of 2, the family moved to Montana, where Corey grew up.

Corey was an accomplished master stone mason, and was working at Cheff construction of Kalispell, Montana, at the time of his death.

His laugh and light will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his family and will be remembered fondly by many.

Corey professed a deep love for Jesus Christ, and it is our prayer that he rests in eternity with our Savior.

Memorial/Visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, 11 a.m. to noon at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary 435-673-2454. Friends and family are invited to sign Corey’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.