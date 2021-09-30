‘We want to lessen all the risk’: Innovation Medical Group provides state-of-the-art wound care at home

Stock image | Photo by PORNCHAI SODA/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Think doctors don’t make house calls anymore? Meet the specialists at Innovation Medical Group, who are bringing health care back home by serving patients in the St. George area with cutting-edge mobile wound care.

Designed with the comfort and safety of every patient in mind, Innovation Medical Group provides wound care solutions to promote faster healing. Being able to receive care at home lessens the risk of infections, falls and exposure to pathogens such as COVID-19. Visits are covered by most insurance companies and Medicare.

“This is the future of health care,” said Ashley Yardley, regional vice president for Innovation Medical Group.

Innovation Medical Group specializes in treating lower extremity vascular and diabetic wounds most commonly seen in older adults. Their patients are mostly homebound due to progressive illness. Some are amputees, and others are living with Alzheimer’s disease or dementia. As such, traveling to a medical clinic for wound care is a difficult undertaking for both the patient and their caregiver.

With a growing retirement-age population in St. George, including the residents of elder care homes, there’s a tremendous need for mobile wound care. However, Yardley pointed out that receiving in-home care is easier said than done for many patients due to insurance regulations.

“A patient has to be homebound in order to receive home health services, but they still have to go to the wound clinic for wound care,” she said. “But you can’t justify being homebound if you’re going to the wound clinic for care, and then you don’t qualify for one or the other. It’s a sad scenario.”

Yardley said Innovation Medical Group was created to solve that problem, and the pandemic actually helped their cause of providing in-home care as a mobile wound clinic.

“We want to lessen all the risk that comes with the wound and the disease process,” she said. “We want to fill in that gap to solve problems and heal wounds faster with better outcomes.”

Innovation Medical Group combines knowledgeable specialists with state-of-the-art wound care solutions available nowhere else in Southern Utah, Yardley said. In the past, cleaning a wound involved uncomfortable cutting and scraping; however, the UltraMIST system is less painful and eliminates the need for a scalpel by debriding wounds with pressurized saline water.

Yardley highlighted the SnapshotNIR as another exciting development in mobile wound care. By taking a “picture” of the lower extremities, specialists are able to see the amount of blood and oxygen flow a wound is receiving. Treatment can then be targeted to address problem areas and help prevent future complications like continuing wound growth.

As a wound care provider with a foundation in podiatry, Innovation Medical Group provides patients with access to knowledge and resources for treating the legs and feet that far surpasses most physicians. Their podiatrists offer biologic wound healing therapies, which introduce healthy RNA to accelerate wound repair as well as rebuild bone, joint cartilage and joint fluid.

“It’s amazing how fast we can close a wound using a biologic,” Yardley said.

Innovation Medical Group started serving patients with mobile wound care solutions at the beginning of 2021 and established their St. George office in May. Along with wound care, they offer general podiatry, treatments for joint pain, primary care, therapeutic infusions and medical esthetics. Their comprehensive care team encompasses primary care physicians, podiatrists, nurse practitioners and phlebotomists.

“We have a very personalized staff of doctors and nurses,” Yardley said. “We’re ready to serve you.”

