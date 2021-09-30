InfoWest ranks on Inc. 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies

Stock image | Photo by BackyardProduction/iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Inc. Magazine recently released their annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. InfoWest, the longest-serving internet service provider in Southern Utah, was recognized on the list with 130% growth over the past three years.

Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2017 to 2020. InfoWest is one of just two independent small businesses in St. George to be recognized on this year’s list, coming in at No. 2,964.

“The Inc. 5000 award is a direct reflection of the people who work at InfoWest,” president and CEO Kelly Nyberg said. “They are the ones who have made this possible, from our executive team and their vision to every single one of our nearly 100 employees who work tirelessly every day to make sure InfoWest always provides the ultimate internet experience to our valued customers.”

Randy Cosby, chief operating officer and executive vice president, concurred that it has taken a monumental team effort to establish InfoWest as a leading telecommunications provider in the Southern Utah community and beyond. However, they don’t just want to become a bigger company but also a better company.

InfoWest invested $1.2 million back into their network last year to improve the customer experience and continues to use the most advanced technologies available. The company provides not only internet service but home security, residential and business phone service and web hosting and development. Their rapidly expanding network serves customers from northern Utah to as far south as Overton, Nevada.

“We try to keep things local and be as close to our customers as we can to understand the needs of our individual markets,” Cosby said. “We adapt, we adjust and we make sure we’re providing the services that are needed. That may look a little different from one city to the next.”

InfoWest brought internet access and digital phone service to Southern Utah 27 years ago. The company is still managed by two of its original owners – Nyberg and Cosby – who have strong roots in the community. The duo met while attending what was then Dixie State College.

“For me, receiving this award feels like we’re no longer just a small-town small business,” Cosby said. “We have become a great small-town small business.”

Small business is booming in the United States, with more than 31.7 million companies currently operating. This number accounts for over 99% of all firms operating nationwide and employs 48.75% of the workforce. In Utah, approximately 287,800 small businesses employ over half a million people. Despite the challenges of the past year and a half, small businesses grew 24% during COVID-19.

“The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled,” Scott Omelianuk, editor in chief of Inc. Magazine, said in a press release. “Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we’ve lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people.”

According to the press release, the annual Inc. 5000 list is regarded as the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. It represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment – its independent small businesses. The complete list, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, is available online.

Learn more about InfoWest’s products, services and community outreach on their website.

