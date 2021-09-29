June 1, 1956 – Sept. 17, 2021

Todd Livingston Schlee, 65, passed away Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, in St. George, Utah. He fought valiantly after complications from surgery, until he passed from this earth Friday morning surrounded by his family. He will always be remembered for his warm smile, twinkling eyes, witty sense of humor and love for his family.

Todd was born on June 1, 1956, to Edward and Maryanne Schlee, in Detroit, Michigan. He grew up as one of three children and enjoyed swimming, sailing, skiing and cooking in his younger years. He graduated from Michigan State where he earned a degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management. Drawn by the snowy slopes, he moved to Salt Lake City to pursue his career. His entrepreneurial and hard-working spirit inspired careers in hotel management, restaurant ownership, banking and finally as a CFO of both manufacturing and technology companies.

In 1978, he met the love of his life, Lesli Anne Buell, and they married in 1981. Together they built their family and welcomed their son Jonathan in 1984, and daughter Jenna in 1986. Family was Todd’s greatest joy. With his selfless nature, he made many sacrifices and built a rock-solid foundation to provide for them. Family vacations, or “Schleecations” as he coined them, were highlights of his life. He loved to visit family in Michigan, enjoy beach time and scuba diving in Cancun, cruise the Caribbean, body surf in California, and hike and golf in St. George.

He found such joy in hosting family and friends in his home. With a glass of wine in hand, he prepared beautiful meals for all who needed somewhere to call home on a holiday. “The Ironman” as we adoringly called him, was the master of the grill, and could prepare a gourmet meal with any odds and ends from the fridge and pantry. This skill was second to none, and we will miss his amazing creations.

Todd was the ultimate conversationalist. He would talk with anyone, about anything, and made many friends because of his warm spirit and gift of gab. His door was always open, and his welcoming energy made anyone who met him feel comfortable. He was loved by so many, particularly his grandchildren who lovingly knew him as “Papa.”

He loved his family fiercely and thought each member was mere perfection. He is survived by his wife of 40 years Lesli, son Jonathan Schlee (Neyra), daughter Jenna Blackner (Brock), Mother Maryanne Schlee, brother Peter Schlee, sister Bethanne Bassett (Bill), grandchildren Braxson Blackner, Baylor Blackner, Jonathan River Schlee, and his beloved Golden Doodle Chloe. He is preceded in death by his father Edward “Teddy” Schlee Jr.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

