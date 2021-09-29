Sept. 28, 2021

Mckay (Mac) Fuller was welcomed back home on Sept. 28, 2021, just a little after midnight. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 64 years, Karen Van Meeteren Fuller of St. George, Utah, and their children Stan Fuller (Colleen) Plain City, Utah; Janalee Ritchie (Kent) Pleasant View, Utah; Van Fuller (Shelley) Pleasant View, Utah; Dean Fuller Freedom, Wyoming; Jill Muirbrook (Lee) North Ogden, Utah; Jon Fuller (Rebecca) Wellsville, Utah; Aimee Fuller Cedar City, Utah; Jodi Cox (David) Beryl, Utah; Scott Fuller (Kjirsten) Toquerville, Utah.

We wish we were there to see the loving reunion he most surely had with his parents Lisle Stanley Fuller and Sarah Jane (Sadie) Fuller, the hugs he received from six of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who were excited for him to arrive, and the tender moment he had with his brother Neil Fuller and sister-in-law Deonna Fuller who greeted him on the other side.

McKay was born in the small tithing house in Leeds, Utah, on April 29, 1935. He has been “ready” for life ever since. He graduated from Jordan High School in 1953 and could often be heard chanting, “Go Beetdiggers, go Beetdiggers, go!” He met the love of his life, Karen, and after many dates to the tree stump to eat peanuts, they fell in love.

He served a mission to the Central States mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints while Karen patiently waited for him to return home. They were married shortly thereafter in the Salt Lake Temple in 1957. It was the beginning of a long and wonderful life together.

Mac loved sports. He loved to play basketball and claimed that he made more baskets (and attempts) in the old North Ogden church than anyone. If you spent an evening with him, you would have surely heard him ask Siri the scores of whatever current game was playing. There’s no doubt that Mac and his brother Neil are reminiscing about the Red Sox right now. His more recent love for sports has been with golf, fishing and horseshoes, where he met many friends, he loved.

He started playing horseshoes competitively with the Southern Utah Horseshoe Pitching Association shortly after moving to St. George in 1990. He has been honored for competing in the Huntsman World Senior Games for 25 consecutive years as a horseshoe pitcher and has won several medals. He made a lot of friends there and would have loved to play one last game.

Two of his brothers, Kendall Reid Fuller (Diana) Rexburg, Idaho, and Francis Heber Fuller (Nancy) Washington, Utah, loved to play horseshoes with him. They, along with his other brothers Gaylin Sant Fuller (Edna) Dayton, Idaho, and Steven Ray Fuller (Myrna) Preston, Idaho, look up to McKay as an example to them and claim his decision to serve a mission was a huge influence in their lives.

He had a fond love for CMU’s (concrete masonry units). Whenever he saw them, he declared his gratitude for them because they helped him provide a great life for his family. He was a salesman at heart. He loved people and they loved him. He was kind to all and could make a best friend even at the grocery store. He also was quick to make friends with all of his kids’ friends and everyone felt welcome in his home. He could find commonality with anyone he met. We call this the “Mac” Daddy approach.

McKay’s most prized possession was his large family. He had nine children, 41 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren and countless nieces and nephews. He loved to go to family outings and reunions. One of his favorite things to do was send a birthday card to each of his posterity on their birthday. He also loved to buy a book for his grandkids for Christmas. It was always fun to gather around him while he read them the story.

McKay served in the temple for 7 years and his favorite was to serve with the kids in the baptistry. He also served as a scoutmaster for several years and would teach the boys silly songs and life skills. He served as a counselor in the bishopric and got a lot of satisfaction working with the youth and other ward members. He was a man without guile and refused to hold a grudge. He would advise us “Don’t sweat the small stuff; and it’s all small stuff.” He will be missed by many because he was loved by all.

McKay’s Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at the Green Valley 8th branch chapel located at 1282 W. 500 S. in St. George, Utah, at 1 p.m. A viewing will be held prior to the services at 11-12:30 p.m. Interment will be at the Tonaquint Cemetery along with military honors provided by the St. George American Legion for his 8 years of service with the National Guard.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street St. George Utah. Family and friends are invited to sign Mac’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com. Masks are recommended.