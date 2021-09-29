Sept. 27, 2021

Kathy Elizabeth Memmott (Lakner), peacefully passed away on Sept. 27, 2021. She was born in Boise, Idaho, to Arthur and Mary Memmott.

Anyone and everyone who knew Kathy knew what an amazing and strong person she was. She was so full of life and love and had a laugh that was contagious. Kathy had many hobbies. She loved any kind of craft, making jewelry and painting. She was also a collector. Her favorite things to collect were Coca-Cola merchandise and ceramic dolls. She worked at the Best Western in Mesquite, Nevada, for 25 years and then retired in May 2019.

Kathy is survived by her four children, Justin Brown, Amanda Beas, Ruben Memmott and Cathie Felder; 12 grandchildren; brothers, Bryon and David Memmott; and sister, Judy Franks. Kathy was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mary and Arthur Memmott, and sister Marilee Dixon.

The family would like to thank all the amazing staff, doctors, nurses and everyone at the Intermountain Hospital in Cedar City and St. George and at the St. George Rehabilitation Center.

Celebration of life will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 5-8:30 p.m. (4-7:30 p.m. Nevada time) at the Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 1316 S. 400 E. #A6 St. George, Utah.

All friends and family welcome! Anyone is welcome to bring a dish or treat.

Family and friends are invited to share condolences online at: www.SerenityStG.com. Arrangements and memorial tree planting are under the direction of Serenity Funeral Home of Southern Utah, 435-986-9100.