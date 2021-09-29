Connell Jessop Bateman

September 29, 2021

Nov. 19, 1951 – Sept. 25, 2021

Connell Jessop Bateman, age 69, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021. He was born Nov. 19, 1951, in Hildale, Utah, to David R. Bateman and Arleen Jessop. He married Marilyn Tagger, who passed away in a car accident. He then married Trudie Cox.

Connell lived in Colorado City and Las Vegas. He prided himself in being a hard worker. Some of the many things he did throughout his life include farm work, building fence, working at the power plant, truck driving, assembling houses on the reservation and concrete and bridge work throughout Arizona, Utah, and Nevada. Connell was well known for the joy he brought to the community with his Christmas spirit. He loved his family and was a loyal friend. He has left a legacy in his wake.

There will be no viewing as he will have a crematory service. Memorial service will be held on Sunday, Oct. 3, starting at 2 p.m. at Maxwell Park in Hildale, Utah.  Flowers may be sent to 155 E. Johnson Avenue, Colorado City, Arizona, 86021.

Our family would like to express our sincere gratitude for all of those who have loved and assisted us in this time. 

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.  435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Connell’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.

