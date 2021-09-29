1 transported to hospital following 3-vehicle crash near Dixie High School

Written by Chris Reed
September 29, 2021

ST. GEORGE — A collision between three sport utility vehicles at a street corner near Dixie High School on Wednesday afternoon left one person injured.

Honda CR-V involved in three-car collision at 700 South and S. 400 East, St. George, Utah, Sept. 29, 2021 | Photo by Cade Thompson, St. George News

The crash, which occurred at the corner of 700 South and 400 East, was reported to St. George Police at approximately 3 p.m. Police said it involved three SUVs, each driven by an older woman as the solo passengers: A 2016 silver Ford Edge driven by a 64-year-old woman, a white 2019 Honda CR-V driven by a 63-year-old woman and a 2010 white Subaru Forester driven by a female aged 76. 

The Honda was pancaked in the middle and endured the most damage, with both the front and the rear of the vehicle partially crunched in. 

The driver of the Honda was transported by Gold Cross Ambulance to St. George Regional Hospital with a hand injury, St. George Police Officer Tiffany Mitchell told St. George News. The St. George Fire Department also reported to the scene. 

Mitchell said the Edge was traveling east on 700 South, and “it rear-ended the (Honda), which causes the impact of the third vehicle.”

The driver of the Ford was cited for following too close, she said.

The crash caused little disruption to 700 South, which remained clear as police conducted their investigation. 

This road, 700 South near Dixie High, is a common site of rear collisions involving vehicles. As police were investigating the crash at the corner of 400 East, a driver in a pick up came by and yelled there was another rear-end crash a block to the east on South 500 East.

That crash ended up being a minor collision with a sedan hitting the back of a minivan. 

Two blocks to the east and two weeks to the day, five cars collided in a chain-reaction crash at the corner of 700 South and South 600 East. 

