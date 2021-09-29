Sept. 30, 1933 – Sept. 27, 2021

Billie Joyce Brasseau, age 87, passed away on Sept. 27, 2021.

Joyce was born on Sept. 30, 1933, in Ridgeland, South Carolina to Ervin LeRoy Smith and Vera Idell Dean. She married Kenneth A. Brasseau on Dec. 8, 2001, in The San Diego Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter-day Saints.

Joyce spent her early childhood years in Ridgeland, South Carolina. She later moved to San Diego, California, where she graduated from Kearney High School and made a career working for Pacific Bell Telephone Company (AT&T). Joyce loved to cook and entertain friends and family. She loved catering weddings and found joy in creating beautiful wedding cakes. She spent many hours volunteering for the Children’s Hospital in San Diego. She had a great sense of humor and loved playing Bunco. She welcomed everyone into her home and her heart. In turn, she was loved by everyone who had the pleasure of meeting her.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Kenneth Brasseau of St. George, Utah; her sons, Paul Robert Pitts of Santa Ana, California and Gregory Bedell Johnson (Rose) of San Diego, California; her stepchildren, Michael Brasseau (Tammy) of Salem, Oregon; Melanie McElroy (Kevin) of St. George, Utah; Linda Blocker (Willie) of Salt Lake City, Utah, 19 grandkids, 40 great-grandkids, one great-great-grandkid.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 S. Dixie Dr., St. George, Utah, 84770.

Our family would like to acknowledge the staff at Senior Helpers and the staff at Dixie Hospice, who have spent many hours over the past 2 ½ years caring for Joyce. We love and appreciate each of you.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff St., St. George, Utah.

Friends and family are invited to sign Joyce’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.