June 18, 1970 – Sept. 9, 2021

On Sept. 9, 2021 our little brother Benjamin Franklin Kreyling returned home to his Heavenly Father when he passed away at his home. Ben was 51 at the time of his death. We are grateful to the first responders who attempted to revive him one of which was his nephew Barry. We are grateful that some family was present and that Ben was not alone at the end.

Ben was born in Summit, New Jersey, on June 18, 1970 the last of six children of Jule and Joan Kreyling. He spent his first 5 years in Warren Township, New Jersey, before our family moved to St. George, Utah. He was an active and somewhat mischievous child. He went to school in St. George. In his sophomore year at Dixie High he became ill. He was homebound for a while. This illness would cause anxiety and fears that would be with him through his life. When he recovered enough to attend school he went to a private school and ultimately received his GED. Ben was an intelligent man.

As a young man he enjoyed bowling, camping with family and fishing with his dad. His love of fishing would stay with him his whole life. Ben was a lifelong member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and although his anxieties kept him from regular attendance he kept his connection to the church. Mom and Dad where sealed in the Salt Lake Temple in August of 1968 and five of us children were sealed to them. It gave Mom great comfort that Ben was born under the covenant. We can imagine the joyous reunion between Ben, Mom and Dad as he passed through the veil.

Ben is survived by his siblings Mari Kreyling Yunker, Paul Kreyling (wife Morena), Jule Kreyling (wife Koni), Jamie Kreyling (wife Linda); his uncle Paul Kreyling; and many cousins, nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces. Ben was preceded in death by his parents Jule and Joan Kreyling, his sister Heidi and nephew Teddy.

