TGIF Show: Your weekend adventure guide brought to you by CasaBlanca Resort & Casino

Weekend events | Oct. 1-3
Art
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. | The Red Dirt Girls: Peace’d Together | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 6-8:30 p.m. | The Red Dirt Girls Artist Panel Discussion & Reception | Admission: Free | Location: Sears Art Museum, 155 S. University Ave., St. George.
- Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Fall Splendor | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliff Gallery, 220 N. 200 East, St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. PST | Watercolor Workshop: “Expressive Florals” | Admission: $120 | Location: Mesquite Fine Arts Center, 15 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. | SMILE: The Art is Watching | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
- Saturday, 6-9 p.m. | SMILE: The Art is Watching Artist Panel Discussion & Reception | Admission: Free | Location: ART Provides, 35 N. Main St., St. George.
Education/enlightenment
- Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. | AGC of Utah Safety Conference | Admission: $149 | Location: Hilton Garden Inn, 1731 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 7-8:30 p.m. | Etheric Gong Journey | Admission: $25 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 3-4:30 p.m. | Yoga for Arthritis | Admission: $20 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 9-10:15 a.m. | Thai Body Work with Restorative Yoga and Sound Bath | Admission: $12-$25 | Location: Cedar Yoga Space, 736 N. Main St., Cedar City.
- Sunday, 1-3 p.m. | Zeeta Body AromaYoga Workshop | Admission: $35 | Location: BE HOT YOGA + BE University, 558 E. Riverside Drive, Suite 210, St. George.
Entertainment
- Friday, 7:30-10 p.m. | William Shakespeare’s “The Tempest” | Admission: $5-$10 | Location: Engelstad Shakespeare Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, 8-10 p.m. | School of Rock | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | The Pirates of Penzance | Admission: $34-$85 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 2 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 8 p.m. | Cymbeline | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Natalie Needs a Nightie! | Admission: Free | Location: Eccles Center for the Arts, 255 S. University Blvd., St. George.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. and Saturday, starting at 2 p.m. | The Comedy of Terrors | Admission: $29-$80 | Location: Randall L. Jones Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday, starting at 8 p.m. and Sunday, starting at 2 p.m. | Intimate Apparel | Admission: $45-$55 | Location: Anes Studio Theatre, 200 Shakespeare Lane, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sunday, 6-8 p.m. | The End of the Horizon | Admission: $10-$35 | Location: Center for the Arts at Kayenta, 881 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins.
- Saturday, 7-8:30 p.m. | So U Comedy presents Improv Comedy PG Show | Admission: $10-$60 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
- Saturday, 8-10 p.m. | The Count of Monte Cristo | Admission: $45-$113 | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
- Saturday, 9-11 p.m. | So U Comedy presents Improv Comedy R Show | Admission: $10-$60 | Location: Dixie Convention Center, 1835 S. Convention Center Drive, St. George.
Family
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. | The Pumpkin Patch | Admission: $13 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, noon to 10 p.m. | Corn Maize & Farmland | Admission: $13 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. | Harvest Fest | Admission: $5 | Location: Nature Hills Farm, 4326 N. 2100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 6-8 p.m. | St. George Marathon Fun Run Walk N’ Roll | Admission: $10 | Location: Vernon Worthen Park, 300 S. 400 East, St. George.
Foods/vendors/charity
- Friday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. | Foodie Field Trip Walking Tour | Admission: $54 | Location: Pioneer Courthouse, 97 E. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Festival City Rock, Gem & Mineral Show | Admission: Free | Location: Cross Hollow Event Center, 11 N. Cross Hollow Road, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Downtown Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Ancestor Square, 2 W. St. George Blvd., St. George.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon | Hurricane Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Hurricane Community Center, 63 S. 100 West, Hurricane.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Festival City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: Festival City Farmers Market, 45 W. Center St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Cedar City Farmers Market | Admission: Free | Location: IFA, 905 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Tuacahn Saturday Market | Admission: Free | Location: Tuacahn Center for the Arts, 1100 Tuacahn Drive, Ivins.
Music
- Friday, starting at 7 p.m. | Night of a Million Dreams Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Maxwell Park, 1750 N. Maxwell Parkway, Hildale.
- Friday, 7:30-9:30 p.m. | Music Masterworks Series Choir Concert | Admission: Free | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. and Sunday, 8:30 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. PST | Fate Street | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: CasaBlanca Resort & Casino, 950 W. Mesquite Blvd., Mesquite.
- Saturday, 1-4:30 p.m. | OSU Children’s Jubilee | Admission: $5 | Location: Heritage Center Theater, 105 N. 100 East, Cedar City.
- Saturday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | DJ Jukebox JB | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
Nightlife/social
- Friday, 6 p.m. to midnight | First Friday | Admission: Free | Location: Red Cliffs Mall, 1770 Red Cliffs Drive, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Dance Night | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: The One & Only, 64 N. 800 East #2, St. George.
- Friday, 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. | Friday Night Karaoke with DJ Janelle | Admission: Free (21+ only) | Location: Mike’s Tavern, 90 W. Hoover Ave., Cedar City.
- Friday and Saturday, 7:30-11 p.m. | Field of Screams | Admission: $20-$30 | Location: Staheli Family Farm, 3400 S. Washington Fields Road, Washington City.
- Friday and Saturday, 8 p.m. to midnight | Fiesta Fright | Admission: $15.95-$19.95 | Location: Fiesta Fun Family Fun Center, 171 E. 1160 South, St. George.
- Saturday, 5-8 p.m. | ¡Noche de Lotería! | Admission: Free | Location: Antojitos Mexican Market, 583 S. Main St., Cedar City.
- Saturday, 7-11 p.m. | The Big ’80s Party featuring DJ Bueller | Admission: $5 (18+ only) | Location: Blues Katz Rock N Roll Grill, 307 N. Bluff St., St. George.
Outdoor/active/sporting
- Saturday, starting at 7 a.m. | St. George Marathon Mayor’s Walk | Admission: $10 | Location: Washington County School District, 121 W. Tabernacle St., St. George.
- Saturday, 9-10 a.m. | Outdoor Yoga in the Rock Bowl | Admission: $10 | Location: Sand Hollow Resort, 5662 W. Clubhouse Drive, Hurricane.
