‘We believe in the power of good water’: St. George Water Store bottles up thousands of happy customers

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Water is essential to all life on Earth, especially in the dry desert. But not all water is created equal, so turn off the tap and discover a healthier drinking option bottled directly from local mountain springs.

St. George Water Store owner Jocco Roberts believes that Southern Utahns shouldn’t have to compromise their health by drinking second-rate chemically treated or chlorinated water from the tap. With naturally alkaline spring water, they get the most out of every drop.

“We believe in the power of good water,” he said. “Our water is the best thing around.”

Zion’s Alkaline Spring Water is bottled from the source in the picturesque Canaan Mountain Wilderness near Zion National Park. Flowing out of the mountains with an ideal pH of 7.8 and roughly 70 milligrams per liter of total dissolved solids, it’s the only fount of naturally alkaline spring water within 500 miles, and Roberts said it’s simply better water.

Only 1% of the water found on Earth is naturally alkaline. While most alkaline water on the market requires processing to achieve an alkaline state, Zion’s Alkaline Spring Water is naturally imbued with all the minerals the body needs. Roberts said that naturally alkaline water can lower acidity within the body, promoting greater health. Other benefits may include a stronger immune system, healthier bones, better hydration and more energy.

When the water arrives at St. George Water Store’s bottling facility from the aquifer, it has seen neither air nor light. The company’s self-contained automated bottling method is state-of-the-art.



St. George Water Store provides quality drinking water for households and businesses of every size. The company delivers to thousands of satisfied customers from St. George to Mesquite, Nevada, and Cedar City to Kanab. Self-fill and pickup services are also available at their brick-and-mortar location just north of Sunset Boulevard.

Roberts said there are three keys to the success of his company: the highest quality water available, the best pricing and the best service. St. George Water Store never charges delivery fees, and there are no contractual obligations. Customers pay for the water they need when they need it and nothing more.

Roxcy D., a longtime delivery customer, praised the company’s commitment to service as well as the exceptional quality of the water. She said St. George Water Store is quick to find solutions and truly cares about customer satisfaction.

“We love the water, love how we feel, love the delivery process and how simple it is,” she said. “We don’t have to think about it; it just shows up on schedule.”

Customer Debi B. concurred.

“Fabulous service!” she said. “It was delivered personally just an hour after we ordered it. Great taste! Plus, we love supporting our local businesses – especially now.”

“Best water I have ever had!” another happy customer, Lorin Z., said. “I buy it for my home and my business. Great customer service.”

When Roberts started the company seven years ago, he was going out in a pickup truck with 25 bottles at a time. Today, St. George Water Store delivers more bottles on more vehicles than both of its competitors – national chains that use filtered water from Las Vegas – combined. He said that once customers try Zion’s Alkaline Spring Water, they generally won’t go back to water from the tap, a machine or another delivery service.

“When you compare the taste, there’s no mistaking the two. People are coming to us for quality.”

If you’re thirsty for better water, Roberts is ready to deliver. St. George Water Store is a family-owned business with dedicated employees who live in the communities they serve. Start drinking more water today and stay hydrated even in the driest of times. Visit SGWaterStore.com to schedule your first delivery.

Written by ALEXA MORGAN for St. George News.

• S P O N S O R E D C O N T E N T •

Resources

St. George Water Store | Address: 1135 W. 1130 North, St. George | Telephone: 435-272-9055 | Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. | Email: [email protected] | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.