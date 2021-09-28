Oct. 13, 1966 – Sept. 21, 2021

Scott Lloyd Jensen, 54, of St. George, Utah, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021.

Scott was born on Oct. 13, 1966, in Harlan, Iowa, to Lloyd Clifford Jensen and Betty Belle Stuhr. He spent his early years in Harlan, Iowa, until his family moved to Draper, Utah, where he graduated from Alta High School in 1985.

He later moved to Southern Utah where he met the love of his life, Terry Lynn Phillips. Scott and Terry got married on Feb. 9, 1991, in Washington, Utah, at the Old Cotton Mill. They started a family in Ivins, Utah, and resided in Diamond Valley, Utah, where he built their dream log cabin and raised their family.

Scott worked his whole life in the concrete industry and built his career as the owner of Jensen’s Quality Concrete. He loved camping, hunting, fishing, cooking, gardening, music, Nascar, The Vikings football team, sunrises and sunsets and most importantly being with his family and friends. He absolutely loved being a grandpa to his grandkids! He had a sense of humor, a goofy smile and his own unique dance moves that made everyone laugh. Almost everything he said had a joke twisted in it somewhere. He was such a hard worker and inspired everyone to do the same. He was smart, stubborn, independent and very driven with everything he did.

Scott is survived by his wife, Terry Lynn Jensen; his children Jennifer Jensen, Colby Jensen (Taryn), Lindsey Jensen (Ryan), Taylor Jensen and Bailey Jensen; his grandchildren Damian, Daisey, Devin, Serenity, Bentley, Nash, Creed, Dawson, and Jackson; his siblings Christie Best (Mike), Brenda Ahrenholtz (Keith), Mike Jensen (Adrienne) and Nancy Juarez (George).

Scott is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd Clifford Jensen and Betty Belle Kroger, his father-in-law John Thomas Cottrell and his niece Christina LeAnn Best.

Scott touched the lives of so many people with his outgoing personality, infectious smile and heart of gold. He will truly be missed – he already is.

There will be a viewing on Friday, October 1, 2021, noon to 1:30 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah.

The Funeral Service will be held on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, 2 p.m. at Spilsbury Mortuary Chapel.

Family and friends who are unable to attend are invited to view the funeral service online by clicking on the link below:

http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/61181

Interment will be held at Tonaquint Cemetery Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, following the funeral service.

Due to the circumstances of Scott’s death, the family has requested masks to be worn.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Scott’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.