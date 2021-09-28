1 killed, 4 critically injured in collision with cement mixer truck near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY — One person was killed and four others were critically injured when the SUV they were riding in collided with a heavy construction vehicle on state Route 56 west of Cedar City on Tuesday morning.

The incident, which was reported shortly after 10 a.m., occurred at the intersection of SR-56 and Iron Springs Road. It involved a white Ford Explorer and a large concrete mixer truck that was carrying a load of wet cement mix.

The Ford’s driver had been attempting to turn left onto SR-56 from Iron Springs Road when the vehicle was struck by the westbound truck, witnesses said at the scene.

Cedar City Police Lt. Jimmy Roden told Cedar City News at the scene that the cause of the collision is still under investigation, but he did confirm that there were five people inside the SUV at the time of the crash.

“The driver, an adult female, succumbed to her injuries at the scene,” Roden said, adding that the other four occupants were all transported to local area hospitals in critical condition.

Three of the patients were taken to the hospital via ground ambulance, while a fourth was transported via Intermountain Life Flight helicopter.

Roden said two of the injured were adult women, while the other two were juvenile boys.

The man driving the concrete truck was reportedly shaken up but uninjured.

Numerous emergency personnel responded to the scene, including Utah Highway Patrol troopers, deputies from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, Cedar City Police officers, Gold Cross Ambulance crews and Cedar City Fire Department personnel.

Traffic in the area was impacted for approximately three hours while the scene was cleared. Both vehicles sustained heavy damage and needed to be towed.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings.

