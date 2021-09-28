Dec. 8, 1946 – Sept. 25, 2021

Galen J. Allred passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Sept. 26, 2021. He was born in Salt Lake City, Utah, on Dec. 8, 1946, to Jay L. Allred and Wilma Lue Oldroyd.

Galen spent his early life in Lyman, Utah. The family moved to Henderson, Nevada, when he was 5 years old and Galen was raised there. He was a 1965 graduate of Basic High School. Following graduation, he served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southwest Mexico Mission (1966-1968).

Galen married, Barbara Giles in the Manti Temple on Sept. 6, 1969. Together they raised five children: Galen Bret Allred (Gia Andrus), Shelby Anne Carpenter (Eric), Jay Tyler Allred (Lisa Jensen), all of Kanarraville, Utah; Bobbi Saige Burns (Brian) of Ashburn, Virginia; and Giles Clay Allred, DVM (Krista) of Silver City, New Mexico.

They also have 16 grandchildren whom the love dearly: Laremi Brett Martino (Colton) and daughter Tracelynn of Heber City, Utah, Grayson Ike Allred (Fiancée Jacie Etbauer) Edmond, Oklahoma, G. Bodrey Allred, Ryler Brock Allred; (Kanarraville, Utah); E. Kyson Carpenter (Lecia) and daughter Codie Anne; McKade R. Carpenter; (Kanarraville, Utah) Braegen Hans Allred, Tyler Coy Allred, and Trace Jay Allred (Kanarraville, Utah) Elder Brian Zachary Burns, Charly Barbara Burns, Max B. Burns (Ashburn, Virginia); Trayden Clay Allred, Brooklynn Louise Allred, Jared Galen Allred, and Sydnee Joyce Allred (Cedar City, Utah).

Galen attended BYU following his mission but left the university and moved to Cedar City, Utah, in 1970 to help his parents establish Cedar Aggregate Products. He also owned an excavation company, Allred Enterprises, and a concrete construction company Allred and Allred, Inc.

Galen also owned Galen Allred Club Lambs. He was a hobby farmer and raised and sold lambs for competitive livestock shows. His sheep were a reason for living as the Parkinson’s continually took away what he could physically do.

Galen was actively engaged in civic affairs throughout his adult life. He was a board member for the Columbia Iron Mines Credit Union for over 20 years. He served two terms as the Kanarraville Town Mayor and served on the Kanarraville City Council for an additional 16 years. He loved Kanarraville.

Galen also served in two bishoprics, with Bishop Scott Anderson, and Bishop Thomas Sardoni and as a Ward Clerk for four additional bishops. He loved his calling as a high councilman in the SUU Stake. He was also a scout master in Kanarraville, but his favorite job was working in the Primary.

The family wishes to thank Ethan Bunker for his kind and attentive care of Galen during his last week.

Galen was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents; Willis Andrew Oldroyd and Luzella Oldroyd; Loren and Lillian Allred; an infant brother and an infant sister. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren; his sisters: Leanna Cammack (Dewey Bud), MaryJayne Knight (George) and Tonya Payne (Bill) and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funder services will be held in the Kanarraville Ward Chapel on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021. The viewing will begin at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral at noon (DST). Burial will be in the Kanarraville Cemetery.

