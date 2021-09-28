Moab police chief takes leave following outcry over department’s handling of Petito incident

September 28, 2021
MOAB — The Moab police chief has taken leave from his job as his department deals with questions over its handling of an incident involving the late Gabby Petito and her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Police chief Bret Edge requested time off through the Family Medical Leave Act on Monday, according to a report from Fox13Now citing Lisa Church, the city’s communication manager.

It’s not known if the request is connected to criticism the department has faced over the past week.

Moab police received a 911 call on Aug. 12 regarding a domestic dispute between Petito and Laundrie. In the call, a witness claimed to see Laundrie hitting Petito.

But when police made contact with the couple, an officer claimed Petito was the one who “began slapping” Laundrie and that she was the aggressor during the dispute.

