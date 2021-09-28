Stay in the know: St. George News releases ‘lightning-fast’ mobile app to keep Southern Utahns informed

Promotional image by St. George News

ST. GEORGE — St. George News is Southern Utah’s No. 1 choice for local news, sports and information. And now, finding out what’s going on around town is easier than ever with the launch of the St. George News app for iOS and Android.

Get your Southern Utah news updated in real time with blazing speed and alerts for breaking stories. For those who want to stay up-to-date with the latest local news, this app is the best way to stay in the know.

“This app represents our deep commitment to keep our community informed,” said Ben Lindquist, general manager of Canyon Media. “It will allow our residents to stay up-to-date on breaking news, road closures, fires, traffic and other potential newsworthy situations in which time and information are paramount.”

The St. George News app is now available in the App Store and the Google Play Store for smartphones and tablets. It’s free to download and use. There’s no better way to stay informed about breaking news. During newsworthy events, Lindquist said thousands of people go to the St. George News homepage for updates.

When readers see smoke in the Pine Valley wilderness or hear sirens wailing down Bluff Street and need to find out what’s happening, they’ll be the first to know with push notifications that deliver news alerts to their fingertips.

Lindquist said the release of the app marks not only several months of work and tens of thousands of dollars of investment for Canyon Media, but also more than a decade of progress for St. George News as a company and a news source. St. George News currently employs the third-largest newsroom in Utah and has built a highly respected reputation for providing fast and reliable news.

The majority of St. George News readers currently use their smartphones to keep up with current events. Shane Brinkerhoff, president of news operations for St. George News and Cedar City News, said an app has been in the planning stages for quite some time largely due to audience demand.

“We didn’t want to put an app out until we could do it right,” he added. “We’re constantly looking for new ways to connect with our user base, and I feel like the app is the best way to do it.”

Lindquist said he’s particularly proud of the speed and functionality of the app, adding that it’s one of the fastest news apps on the market. Compared to the St. George News and Cedar City News websites, browsing and loading stories is “lightning-fast.”

Canyon Media contracted with a Southern Utah-based software engineering company to develop the app, which Lindquist said was essential to him.

“When it’s a significant investment, if there’s any way we can keep that money local, we will,” he added. “This app really is a tribute to the community and the way they’ve supported us, and our commitment to them.”

St. George News and Cedar City News provide comprehensive and interactive news services focusing on the communities of Southern Utah. Coverage includes news, sports, community and civic events, opinion, lifestyle and business along with provocative, engaging opinion and advice columns plus feature series and shows. The company engages reader interaction through letters to the editor, comment forums and submitted feature material as well as sponsored content.

Analytics show St. George News to be the most-visited website in Southern Utah, with a community of readers and participants that continues to grow and develop across the state. St. George News was established in September 2010 and followed by the launch of Cedar City News in May 2014.

Visit the App Store or the Google Play Store to download the St. George News app and stay informed.

