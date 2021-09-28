Feb. 10, 1977 – Sept. 19, 2021

Alexis Siteine, 44, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, at the Spring Valley Hospital in Las Vegas, Nevada. She was born to Togiatama and Aliese on Feb. 10, 1977, at the Kahuku Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Alexis graduated from Kahuku High School and later graduated with a bachelor of science degree in business administration, management and operations from the Stevens Henager College on April 11, 2016. She worked as Guest Services Lead and on the job trainer for the Worldmark by Wyndham and The Villas from 2012 to 2017. Alexis then obtained a position as manager on duty and night auditor for the Embassy Suites by Hilton in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Alexis loved working and spending time with her family and friends. She was a loving daughter, sister and aunt. She dotted on her family and was happiest when her nephews and nieces surrounded her.

She is preceded in death by her father, Togiatama Koli Siteine; sister, Julia; and brother, Francis. She is survived by her mother, Aliese Siteine Kanahele; siblings: Juliet (Manuel) Dukelow, Jim Douglas, Beverly (Faafo’i) Ah Chee, Spencer Togiatama (Maletina) and Ronnie Togia (Emily); nephews and nieces; as well as extended family and an abundance of friends.

A celebration of her life will be held Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021, from 9-11 a.m. at the Metcalf Mortuary Chapel, 288 West St. George Blvd., St. George, Utah.

Funeral services (Bishop Services) will be held Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the mortuary. Her final resting place will be in Tonaquint Cemetery, 1777 South Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences, complete obituary and funeral listings.