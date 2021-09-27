Sept. 4, 1940 – Sept. 24, 2021

Robert (Bob) Joseph Anderson was born Sept. 4, 1940, in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Robert and Irene (Schaefer) Anderson. When he was young, they moved to Southern California, where he graduated from Alhambra High School in California, Class of 1958. Following graduation, he served with the U.S. Air Force overseas in the Philippines and England. Robert married Mary Hensley in 1970 and adopted her son Michael in 1974 whom he raised as his own. In 1972, they completed their family with the birth of their daughter Traci. They celebrated 51 years of marriage in May of 2021.

Bob enjoyed amateur rocketry and pyrotechnics and always had a great fondness for space and science. He served as an active member of the Reaction Research Society in California, building and testing amateur rockets. He would spend hours in his garage machining and designing new and innovative rocket systems to test in the Mojave Desert.

Robert had a long and respected career working as an instrument mechanic for the Department of Water and Power in Southern California. He retired a Supervisor of Instrument Mechanics at LAX International Airport. After retirement in 1997, Bob and Mary moved to St. George, Utah, to enjoy their golden years in beautiful Diamond Valley.

Bob was always an avid shooting enthusiast and supported the NRA and other second amendment preservation causes. In St. George, he discovered USPSA, and started competing in practical shooting. He became an active member of Southern Utah Practical Shooting and served several terms on the board of directors. Bob was also an NRA Range Safety Officer and thoroughly enjoyed teaching anyone who wanted to learn more about firearms, firearm safety and sport shooting.

It is with great sadness that we share the news of Robert’s passing on Sept. 24, 2021, at age 81. We will forever remember our father, husband and friend. May all your shots be bullseyes. Shoot straight, shoot fast and above all, shoot safe!

A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Spilsbury Mortuary 110 S. Bluff St, St. George, Utah, 84770. In lieu of flowers, his family is asking that donations be made to the National Veterans Foundation, http://www.nvf.org

Robert is survived by his wife, Mary; his son, Michael; his daughter Traci; and his grandchildren, Dayne, Kyle, Christopher, Cody, Joseph, Samantha and great-grandchild, Nikolai.

