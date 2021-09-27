Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

The result of a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 8 on the Arizona stretch of I-15 triggered by a pickup truck pulling a camper-trailer rear-ending a vehicle ahead of it, Littlefield, Arizona, Sept. 25, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Sept. 25-26.

5 people injured on northbound I-15 following rear-end collision in Arizona

ST. GEORGE — Failing to stop in time for slowed traffic on northbound Interstate 15 in Arizona is believed to be the cause of a collision that injured five people Saturday afternoon.

Man recently released from prison allegedly steals car in St. George

File photo for illustrative purposes only of police on the scene near St. George Boulevard in St. George, Utah, July 5, 2021 | File photo by Ammon Teare, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A suspect recently released from prison is back in jail facing several similar charges following investigation into a report of a vehicle stolen from a residence early Monday morning.

Utah employment rate No. 2 in nation as delta variant emerges

Stock Image | Photo by Lorenzo from Pexels, St.George News

ST. GEORGE — Utah’s August employment rate remains one of the best in the nation.

According to a summary released by the Utah Department of Workforce Services on Sept. 17, the national unemployment rate was at 5.2% in August.

Here & there: ‘We’re not getting out of the pandemic until we all realize we are one’

A doctor takes a rare break in a hospital in Pesaro, Italy during a COVID-19 crisis, Photo by Alberto Giuliani via Wikimedia , St. George News

FEATURE — A few weeks ago, my sister texted me in distress. Her 9-year-old’s kidneys were leaking high levels of protein again, and she needed me to meet her at the emergency room ASAP.

Region 10 football recap: Desert Hills stays unbeaten in region; Dixie, Crimson Cliffs both win shutouts

Snow Canyon football at Desert Hills, St. George, Utah, Sept. 24, 2021 | Photo by Aaron Crane, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — There were two shutouts and a nail biter in Region 10 football around St. George on Friday night.

