Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

The result of a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 8 on the Arizona stretch of I-15 triggered by a pickup truck pulling a camper-trailer rear-ending a vehicle ahead of it, Littlefield, Arizona, Sept. 25, 2021 | Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Sept. 25-26.

ST. GEORGE — Failing to stop in time for slowed traffic on northbound Interstate 15 in Arizona is believed to be the cause of a collision that injured five people Saturday afternoon.

ST. GEORGE — A suspect recently released from prison is back in jail facing several similar charges following investigation into a report of a vehicle stolen from a residence early Monday morning.

ST. GEORGE — Utah’s August employment rate remains one of the best in the nation.

According to a summary released by the Utah Department of Workforce Services on Sept. 17, the national unemployment rate was at 5.2% in August.

FEATURE — A few weeks ago, my sister texted me in distress. Her 9-year-old’s kidneys were leaking high levels of protein again, and she needed me to meet her at the emergency room ASAP.

ST. GEORGE — There were two shutouts and a nail biter in Region 10 football around St. George on Friday night.

