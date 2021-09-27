Top 5 weekend stories on St. George News

ST. GEORGE — In case you missed it, here is your weekend recap of the top five most viewed stories published on St. George News from Saturday to Sunday, Sept. 25-26.
See the related stories at the bottom of this page for five honorable mention stories.
5 people injured on northbound I-15 following rear-end collision in Arizona
ST. GEORGE — Failing to stop in time for slowed traffic on northbound Interstate 15 in Arizona is believed to be the cause of a collision that injured five people Saturday afternoon.
Man recently released from prison allegedly steals car in St. George
ST. GEORGE — A suspect recently released from prison is back in jail facing several similar charges following investigation into a report of a vehicle stolen from a residence early Monday morning.
Utah employment rate No. 2 in nation as delta variant emerges
ST. GEORGE — Utah’s August employment rate remains one of the best in the nation.
According to a summary released by the Utah Department of Workforce Services on Sept. 17, the national unemployment rate was at 5.2% in August.
Here & there: ‘We’re not getting out of the pandemic until we all realize we are one’
FEATURE — A few weeks ago, my sister texted me in distress. Her 9-year-old’s kidneys were leaking high levels of protein again, and she needed me to meet her at the emergency room ASAP.
Region 10 football recap: Desert Hills stays unbeaten in region; Dixie, Crimson Cliffs both win shutouts
ST. GEORGE — There were two shutouts and a nail biter in Region 10 football around St. George on Friday night.
