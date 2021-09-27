May 20, 1958 – Sept. 19, 2021

Kelvin Dale Wulfenstein Jones, 63, passed away on Sept. 19, 2021.

He was born May 20, 1958, in Ft. Sill, Oklahoma, to parents Melbourn Dale Jones and Gail Colleen Isom and Elroy Lamar Wulfenstein and Ada Ann Pendleton.

Kelvin married Kimbel Elaine Little on July 4, 1981, in Hurricane, Utah.

He was raised in Hurricane, Utah, and attended Hurricane High School. He was an auto mechanic for over forty years and ultimately opened his own restoration shop, K&K Auto and Restoration.

He loved spending time with his family, camping, hunting, drag racing and going to car shows. His favorite camping spots were Kolob, Hog’s Heaven and Lydia’s Canyon. He showed Kimbel’s car, a 1973 Maverick at multiple car shows in Southern Utah and placed at those shows several times.

His pride and joy car, a 1970 Mach 1 is still in restoration status, to be finished by his son Stirling Jones.

He is proceeded in death by his parents, Melbourn Dale Jones, Gail Coleen Isom, Elroy Lamar Wulfenstein, and Ada Ann Pendleton; his stepfather, Gary Chamberlain; his brother, Mike Wulfenstein; his sister, Rebecca Wulfenstein Bracken; and brother-in-law, Paul Montgomery.

Kelvin is survived by his wife, Kimbel Jones; sons Stirling (Azucena) Jones and Kasey (Kaye J) Jones; his beloved grandkids, Joshua, Jocelyn, Leighla and Brixton; brothers and sisters, Lorna Wulfenstein (Mike-Deceaced), Doug (Tina) Wulfenstein, Val (Howard) Cottam, David (Lori) Wulfenstein, Murrin (Michele) Wulfenstein, Victoria Stiles, Tyler Bracken (Rebecca-deceaced), Vicky (Randy) Darrington, Julie Montgomery (Paul-deceaced), Paula (Brad) Knight, Jennifer (Kenny) Jessop; and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, noon at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Hurricane 2nd Ward, 155 E. 1050 N., Hurricane, Utah.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Kelvin’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.