Cedar City Police officer receives commendation for saving resident from fire

Cedar City Police Chief Darin Adams (left) presents medal of valor award and commendation certificate to Officer Nick Syrett during City Council meeting, Cedar City, Utah, Sept. 22, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Cedar City Police Department, St. George News / Cedar City News

CEDAR CITY — A Cedar City Police officer who helped save the occupant of a burning residence in July has received the department’s medal of valor in recognition of his actions.

Officer Nicholas Syrett received the award during Wednesday’s Cedar City Council meeting, with Police Chief Darin Adams making the presentation after reading aloud the commendation.

Adams said that on July 10, officers responded to a call reporting a structure fire in Cedar City. Upon arrival, they learned that an occupant was still inside the residence.

“Officer Syrett went into the house to rescue the occupant without hesitation,” Adams said. “The room was filled with smoke so thick that visibility was limited to 2 feet or less, and breathing was very difficult. The resident had already been in the smoke for some time and would have sustained serious injury if not for Officer Syrett’s actions.”

“It was later discovered that the person Syrett had rescued was the person who had started the fire,” Adams continued. “Despite this, Officer Syrett maintained a professional demeanor towards her.”

He added that Syrett’s actions were heroic in the face of potential serious injury to himself and align with finest traditions of law enforcement.

Afterward, Adams personally expressed his appreciation for Syrett and his dedication.

“I am proud of Officer Syrett, and I so much appreciate him for his dedication, commitment and sacrifice,” Adams told Cedar City News. “He exemplifies the best of what law enforcement is and the remarkable officers we have here in Cedar City and Iron County.”

