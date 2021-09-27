Jaqueline Bogedahl-Holden

June 17, 1939 – Sept. 22, 2021

Jacqueline Joan Bogedahl-Holden, 82, peacefully passed after a long illness in Washington, Utah, on Sept. 22, 2021, with her loving husband, Richard, at her side. Jackie was a caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was born to parents Jasper and Evelyn Granata on June 17, 1939, in San Jose, California. She married Joseph Don Young and raised three children while working in California, Colorado, and then at Brigham Young University, where she also earned a degree in library science while living in Pleasant Grove, Utah.

She later divorced and then remarried to Dean Bogedahl in 1984 in the Provo Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, which brought many stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren into her life. After Dean’s death, she later married Richard Holden in 2016.

Jackie is survived by her husband, Richard; three children, Becky (Sasha) Mitic of Las Vegas, Nevada; Eric (Marta) Young of Westerville, Ohio; David (Karen) Young of Eagle Mountain, Utah; and seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her many stepchildren, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Jackie was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in many capacities throughout her life. She is sealed for all eternity to Dean Bogedahl and will be laid to rest by his side in the Washington City Cemetery in Utah.

A viewing will be held Monday, Sept. 27, 2021, from 12:30 -1:30 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m. All services to be held at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, located at 3167 E. 1140 S. in Washington, Utah.

The family would like to thank Spilsbury Mortuary for the respect and care they gave to Jackie. All are invited to go online and sign Jackie’s guest book at spilsburymortuary.com.