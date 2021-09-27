2 pedestrians seriously injured in alleged hit-and-run on Sunset Boulevard

Composite image with background photo by Matt Gush/iStock/Getty Images Plus,; overlay stock photo of St. George Police uniform by Cody Blowers | St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Two women were transported to the hospital with serious injuries early Saturday morning after they were struck by a vehicle while crossing an intersection on Sunset Boulevard that reportedly fled the scene.

Shortly after 2:30 a.m., officers and emergency personnel were dispatched to a crash at the intersection of Sunset Boulevard and Westridge Drive on Saturday involving two pedestrians that were reportedly struck by a vehicle that was no longer at the scene.

St. George Police officer Tiffany Mitchell told St. George News the two women, both in their 20s, were found seriously injured and were transported to St. George Regional Hospital in serious condition.

At the time of the incident, initial reports indicated the first vehicle waited for the pedestrians to cross, while a second vehicle, a 2014 Chevrolet Cruz, continued west through the intersection and struck both woman before they had a chance to reach the sidewalk.

The suspect then drove off before officers could get there, she said.

Mitchell said that any further details on the condition of the two pedestrians after they reached the hospital were not available at this time.

She said the crash reconstruction team was called out to the scene shortly after the incident to conduct an investigation that is still ongoing, adding that charges are likely forthcoming in the case.

This is a developing story.

This report is based on statements from court records, police or other responders and may not contain the full scope of findings.

