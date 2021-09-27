Nov. 6, 1951 – Sept. 17, 2021

Carole Lynn Pyper passed away peacefully in her home in Saint George, Utah on Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. She was born to Warren Edward Eldridge and Doris May (Baxter) Eldridge on Nov. 6, 1951, in Anacortes, Washington. She graduated Aloha High School in Beaverton, Oregon. She later attended the University of Utah where she received her bachelor of science degree in the field of business. She achieved this while taking care of three boys as a single mother. She has been working at Dixie State University as an admission specialist.

Carole loved God and being spiritual. She went to The Grace Place church in Saint George, Utah, every Sunday. She loved the outdoors: hiking, camping and walking her dog, Bo. Bo was her best friend. Some of her passions were reading, art, painting and animals. She loved spending time with her family and friends.

Carole is survived by her siblings: John Eldridge of Mesa, Arizona; Ron (Jill) Eldridge of Gilbert, Arizona; Tom (Marie) Eldridge of Woodinville, Washington; and Barbara (Donald) Black of Maricopa, Arizona. Children: Ryan (Sheena) Bradshaw of Saint George, Utah; Jason (Ashley) Bradshaw of Saint George, Utah; and Curtis Bradshaw of Saint George, Utah. Carole had nine grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Ed and Doris, and her sister Joan.

There will be a viewing at the Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, Saint George, Utah, on Friday, Oct. 8 from 3-5 p.m. We will have a Celebration of Life for her on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 4-6 p.m. Location is to be decided.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah, 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign Carole’s online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.