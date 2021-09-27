After 16 years of service, Stephen Wade Chevrolet Cadillac manager Ken Lynch cruises into the sunset

Stephen Wade Chevrolet dealership, St. George, Utah, Sept. 27, 2021 | Photo by Sheldon Demke, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — The general manager of the Stephen Wade Auto Center Chevrolet and Cadillac dealerships, Ken Lynch, is stepping down, leaving behind a 16-year legacy of exemplary customer service.

“Ken is one of the best managers that really creates a customer-friendly environment,” said Jared Wade, corporate operations officer for Stephen Wade Auto Center. “He is very involved in making our dealerships stand tall.”

Born and raised in Peoria, Illinois, Lynch has spent most of his life in the West. He moved to St. George from Twin Falls, Idaho, in 2005 to be closer to his aging parents. Although family brought him to Southern Utah, he quickly fell in love with the red rocks, the outdoor activities and the friendly atmosphere.

Lynch started working for Stephen Wade Auto Center as a sales manager and rose through the ranks, weathering the economic recession of the late 2000s. As the company rebounded and grew, he was drawn to the Chevrolet and Cadillac brands and their lineup of “exciting” products.

Chevrolet offers vehicles for every lifestyle, from the sporty Corvette and Camaro to the functional Tahoe and Suburban to the rugged Silverado. Lynch said he also enjoys the luxury side of Cadillac and being able to provide only the best vehicles for the discerning buyer.

Over the years, Lynch has sold countless cars to a very diverse customer base: young people buying their first car, married couples upgrading to a larger family vehicle and retirees finally driving away in their dream ride. A highlight of his job is seeing generations of buyers return time and again to find the car that fits their needs as they move through different stages of life.

“Eventually, whoever’s going to replace me will have that next generation,” he said. “If you take care of the customer and you treat them well and treat them with respect, there’s no reason why they have to go anywhere else.”

Under Lynch’s leadership, Stephen Wade Chevrolet began sponsoring the Color Country Corvette Club. The club’s membership has grown from about 35 to well over 100.

“They’re great people, and we have a lot of fun together.”

Lynch said working for the company’s founder has been the pinnacle of his career. Stephen Wade has taught him a great deal not only about the car industry but also about life.

“Stephen is such a kind man. He’s so giving and so caring about his employees,” he said. “Our employees aren’t just people that work for him; they’re people that work with him.”

Lynch takes a great deal of pride in having witnessed and contributed to the exponential growth of Stephen Wade Auto Center, now with more than 500 employees serving customers at seven dealerships.

Jared Wade said Lynch has had a “great impact” on the way the Auto Center carries itself through both good times and bad.

“I’ll miss the way that he handles situations and goes above and beyond to make our customers feel special.”

As Lynch’s time at Stephen Wade Auto Center comes to a close, he said he’s looking forward to a slower pace of life in retirement. He plans to spend most of the year in Idaho, where he can enjoy the company of his children and grandchildren. He’ll escape the winters by returning to St. George and his home on the edge of the Red Cliffs Desert Reserve, which he describes as “living in paradise.”

“I just decided, life’s too short,” he said. “I want to enjoy life while I’m still healthy enough and able to enjoy it.”

