Jan. 1924 – Sept. 23, 2021

On Thursday, Sept.23, 2021, Anna Bailey Eddington passed peacefully away in her home.

Anna Bailey was born in January of 1924 to Ann Maria Roderick and Willard Bailey in Samaria, Idaho. She had six brothers and one sister, La Preil Secrist. She attended grade school in Pleasantview, Idaho, and graduated from Malad High School in 1942. During World War II she married Stanley Owens (deceased) and they had a son Stanley “Rick” Owens.

Anna married the great love of her life, Lester Eddington in 1957 in the Salt Lake Temple. He had four children: Bonnie, Dennis, Peggy, and Kevin. Together they traveled the world with friends and family and returned often to Lake Powell where they took over 100 friends to see the Rainbow Bridge for the first time.

They owned and operated the Tramway Lodge in Park City where Anna taught Sunday School and was a Relief Society counselor and Young Women’s President. She was a Stake Family History assistant along with Lester in the Olympus Stake of Salt Lake. She was especially honored to serve a mission with Lester in Dallas, Texas, in 1984 and 1985. She loved water and snow skiing and became a prolific and accomplished painter. Les later passed away after 47 years of marriage.

Anna later married her friend and Santa Clara neighbor, Conrad Willis. He had two sons: Norman and Bill; and four daughters: Kim, Cindy, Connie, and Christy. They enjoyed travelling and took care of each other and their families until he passed away in 2014.

Anna was preceded in death by her parents; siblings; husband, Lester Eddington; grandsons, Raymond Owens and Jason Owens; granddaughter, Deborah Owens; and great-grandson, Scott Owens. She is survived by her son, Rick; granddaughter, Julie Thompson; grandsons, Jarrod (Carrie) Owens and Joshua (Sherrie) Owens; and great-grandchildren, Shawna, Derek, Brooke, Kyle, Jackson, Claire, Max and Odin; as well as 14 Eddington grandchildren and their children plus 21 Willis grandchildren and their children.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at 1 p.m., with a visitation from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Boulevard, St. George, Utah.

Graveside services will be held Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., with a visitation from 10-11 a.m., at Wasatch Lawn Memorial Park, 3401 South Highland Drive, Millcreek, Utah.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, 435-673-4221. Visit Metcalf Mortuary’s website at www.metcalfmortuary.com for condolences and complete obituary.