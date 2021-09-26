Weather advisory warns of rain and frost for areas of Southern Utah

Photo illustration. | Photo by Rawf8, iStock/Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service is predicting rain and frost for areas of Southern Utah in the coming week.

The forecast Sunday calls for isolated to scattered high-based showers and thunderstorms bringing the threat of gusty and erratic microburst winds across the southern third of Utah.

The seven-day forecast says a strong cold front will cross Utah Tuesday into Wednesday. Some light snow accumulation is possible Tuesday night into Wednesday morning in the higher elevations.

In the wake of the cold front, cold morning temperatures are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Widespread frost is expected across many valleys including west central and southern Utah. Hard freeze conditions are possible near Panguitch.

St. George will have a 20-40% chance of thunderstorms Monday through Wednesday, clearing Wednesday night. No frost or hard freeze is expected for St. George.

Those impacted by either widespread frost or hard freeze conditions in these areas should continue to monitor future forecasts.

