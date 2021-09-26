Salvation Army in St. George welcomes new leaders

The Salvation Army Outpost storefront in St. George, Utah, June 15, 2021 | Photo by Megan Webber, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Salvation Army in St. George has welcomed new leaders, Majors Richard and Deborah Greene, who assumed their position in August. They replace Captains Saul and Crystal Smoak who were transferred to Cheyenne, Wyoming.

Salvation Army officers are periodically transferred to different locations, typically every three to four years. The Greenes are enthusiastic and dynamic leaders, and they come to St. George from Salt Lake City, where they served as volunteers at the Salt Lake City Corps for the last 7 years.

The couple will be responsible for all Salvation Army services in Southern Utah, meeting the needs of the most economically vulnerable populations in Washington County.

Services provided may include monthly food boxes, rent and utility assistance, limited gas vouchers, men’s and women’s ministry, and children’s services.

The Greenes

Majors Richard and Deborah Greene were commissioned in The Salvation Army in June 1974 and have served in Arizona, New Mexico, Alaska, and Utah prior to retirement in 2014. Major Richard has a AAS in Business Administration from Arizona State and Major Deborah has a gerontology certificate from Arizona State. They have been active as spiritual counselors for the drug and alcohol treatment programs and child evangelism fellowship.

“Our mission is to preach the good news of Christ’s kingdom and meet human need in his name without discrimination,” Major Greene said. “We invite everyone to join us for worship every Sunday at 10 a.m. at The Salvation Army, located at 803 S. Bluff Street, St. George.”

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army in Utah provides services to more than 100,000 people in need annually. The range of social services include: food for the hungry, relief for disaster victims, assistance for the disabled, outreach to the elderly and ill, clothing, assistance with energy bills and character development for underprivileged children.

The Salvation Army in St. George accepts support and volunteers. To donate please visit this link or call (435) 275-4975.

