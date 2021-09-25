Helping those in need: Utah Shakespeare Festival hosts annual Fall Food Drive

Stock photo | Photo by Biserka Stojanovic/ iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —The Utah Shakespeare Festival is once again partnering with the local Iron County Care and Share to give back to the community by providing food to those in need with its annual Fall Food Drive, which began Sept. 14 and runs until Oct. 9, and playgoers can receive discount tickets for donating food to the cause.

By donating six items of non-perishable food, anyone can receive a half-price ticket to any show playing Mondays through Thursdays, according to a press release issued earlier this month. However, this deal is good on the day of the performance only, not for advance sales; and the offer is limited to four discounted tickets per person. Food donation barrels will be located outside the Eileen and Allen Anes Studio Theatre, near the ticket office.

“It’s important every year to support this shelter, but considering the times we’re in and all of the damage caused by the pandemic, food insecurity has only gotten worse. So, the Festival is very happy to help where we can,” Donn Jersey, the director of development and communication, said in the news release.

In addition to financial instability the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, devastating flooding has put local residents in an even tougher situation. Now, more than ever, the support of the community is critical to the success of the Fall Food Drive.

The Iron County Care and Share was founded in 1984 by local churches to address hunger in the community. Almost 40 years later, this organization is still working to help those in need.

The Shakespeare Festival typically receives over 3,500 pounds of food each year for the Iron County Care and Share, according to the release Hosting its 17th Fall Food Drive, the Shakespeare Festival personnel hope to gather just as much – if not more – than in the past.

For those not purchasing tickets but who want to contribute, the Iron County Care and Share is also accepting monetary donations. Make your contribution online here.

The Festival’s 2021 season continues through Oct. 9. Plays are “The Pirates of Penzance,” “Cymbeline,” “Intimate Apparel” and “The Comedy of Terrors.” Tickets are available online or by calling 800-752-9849.

