5 people injured on northbound I-15 following rear-end collision in Arizona

The result of a multi-vehicle crash near mile marker 8 on the Arizona stretch of I-15 triggered by a pickup truck pulling a camper-trailer rear-ending a vehicle ahead of it, Littlefield, Arizona, Sept. 18, 2021 Photo courtesy of the Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire District, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — Failing to stop in time for slowed traffic on northbound Interstate 15 in Arizona is believed to be the cause of a collision that injured five people Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred around 3:15 p.m. MST on northbound I-15 in the area of milepost 8. It is in this area that traffic must slow to 45 mph as it enters a construction zone between miles 8 and 9 where work on upgrading Bridge No. 1 over the Virgin River is currently taking place.

Northbound traffic approaching the construction zone had either slowed or come to a stop when the driver of a pickup truck pulling a fifth-wheel trailer failed to slow and stop with the traffic ahead of them, Beaver Dam-Littlefield Fire Chief Jeff Hunt said.

The pickup truck rear-ended one passenger car, which rear-ended the car in front of it. The initial impact also caused the pickup truck and trailer to roll.

The incident resulted in five people being taken to St. George Regional Hospital by ambulance with various injuries, Hunt said.

One of the individuals transported had to be cut out of the pickup truck by Beaver Dam-Littlefield firefighters and appeared to have experienced head trauma from the crash, Hunt said.

Northbound traffic on I-15 leading up to milepost 8 backed up due the crash.

This crash occurred near the location of a similar one that occurred occurred Sept. 18.

