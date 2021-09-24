Stephanie Ann Sappington

May 5, 1952 – Sept. 20, 2021

Our loving wife and mother, Stephanie Ann Kaehuokalani Sappington, 69, from Santa Clara, Utah, passed away peacefully on Sept. 20, 2021 after a valiant battle with cancer. Born May 5, 1952 in Honolulu, Hawaii. She had a strong testimony of families and a great love for family history.

She is survived by her wonderful husband, Ron Sappington; daughters: Helen (Alfred) Chun, Elizabeth Sappington, Miriam Sappington, Rachel (Sheree) Anderson, Rebekah (Chris) Sappington-Brown, Kayla Sappington; and sons: John (Roni-Ann) Sappington and Brayden Sappington; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; brothers: Sonny (Rachel) Del Toro, Friday (Robert) Del Toro, Duke N. Adams; and sisters: Carolyn Del Toro, Sharon (Alex) Silva, Luciann P. (John) Ezell, Noel P. (Brian) Agcopra, Jacinta (Kyle) Del Rosario; and many uncles, aunties, cousins, nephews, nieces, and hanai children. Preceded in death by parents, Sonny William Adams, Joe and Lavainia Del Toro; and brother, Troy U.K. Adams

Funeral services will be held Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. at the Santa Clara 6th Ward Chapel, 1705 Desert Dawn Drive, Santa Clara, Utah. A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, from 5-7 p.m. at the church. Interment will be in the Santa Clara City Cemetery located at 1950 Ancestor Way.

