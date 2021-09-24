Region 10 boys golf: Crimson Cliffs captures 3rd straight region title

Crimson Cliffs High School boys team with medals and the Region 10 trophy, Sky Mountain Golf Course, Hurricane, Utah, Sept. 23, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Cody Felts, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The Crimson Cliffs High School boys golf team won its third consecutive region title on Thursday.

Playing at Sky Mountain Golf Course in Hurricane, the Mustangs posted a team score of 287, just one under par. Runner-up Pine View was 15 strokes behind with a team score of 302, while Desert Hills came in third place with 308.

The top individual score of the day was by Hurricane’s Michael Stirland, who shot a 6-under 66.

Crimson Cliffs’ Zach Felts scored 69 to come in second place for the match. His teammates Boston Bracken and Lincoln Markham each shot 71 to tie for third.

Felts finished the season with top individual honors, with teammates Bracken, Cruz Kirchhausen and Markham also making the top five (see top 10 list of medalists and accompanying photo at bottom of story).

In winning all eight of its region matches this season, Crimson Cliffs posted an average score of 277.5 per round, which was 26.5 strokes better than second-place Pine View’s average of 304.

Next up for the Mustangs is the state 4A tournament, which will be staged on Oct. 6-7 at Birch Creek Golf Course in Smithfield, in the northernmost part of the state.

“Only one of our boys has played it,” Crimson Cliffs head coach Cody Felts said of the course, which is located some 400 miles from St. George. “We aren’t familiar with the course but we’ll make a scouting trip up there to check it out and prepare.”

Crimson Cliffs, which has not lost a boys golf match since the school’s inception in 2019, will be looking to win its third straight state title.

Region 10 boys golf Week 8 results, Sky Mountain

Crimson Cliffs, 287. Pine View, 302. Desert Hills, 308. Dixie, 311. (tie) Snow Canyon, 319. (tie) Hurricane, 319. Cedar, 339.

Region 10 boys golf final team standings (18-hole average score)

Crimson Cliffs (277.5). Pine View (304). Desert Hills (308.9). Dixie (310.5). Cedar (316.9). Hurricane (323.5). Snow Canyon (327.8).

Region 10 boys golf top 10 regular season individual medalists

Zach Felts, Crimson Cliffs. Boston Bracken, Crimson Cliffs. Cruz Kirchhausen, Crimson Cliffs. Jax McMurdie, Dixie. Lincoln Markham, Crimson Cliffs. Kaden Koch, Pine View. Michael Stirland, Hurricane. Boston Dixon, Desert Hills. Cooper Milne, Pine View. Preston Heward, Crimson Cliffs.

