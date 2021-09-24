Layin’ it on the Line: Will you outlive your funds?

Written by Lyle Boss
September 24, 2021
Stock photo | Photo by Lari Bat/iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

FEATURE —What happens if you live longer than you expect? How do you make sure your funds last as long as you do?

File photo by wutwhanfoto/
iStock / Getty Images Plus, St. George News

Do you invest in stocks? Bonds? Keep your money in the bank? Increased life expectancy is extending the time needed for our retirement funding, making sure our money lasts as long as we do has become the new “mantra” of the baby boomers.

Many financial planners are turning toward products that remove the risk of the longevity problem, allowing an insurance company to bear the longevity risk, annuity companies issue and manage annuity products.

Many types of annuity products are available, even those who pay interest (yield), which are similar in structure to bank CDs. However, the real benefit of annuities is the income provision, income that can pay for any period, even a lifetime.

The question often asked is, “What happens to the money in an annuity if a person dies early? Does the annuity company keep the money?”

The answer is no; it is an old wives’ tale that insurance companies profit from an early death. The unused portion of the annuity is merely refunded to the named beneficiary. Funds are always accounted for, and it is the law.

Consider letting an insurance company be responsible for your important long-term safe and secure retirement income. Safety and security is their first and foremost goal.

One last tip: Shop around for the best rates. Rates can often be based on age, and numerous options exist.

Copyright © Lyle Boss, all rights reserved.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Lyle Boss is a member of Syndicated Columnists, a national organization committed to a fully transparent approach to money management. As an asset protection educator, he has helped thousands of seniors navigate their financial retirement options. His clients include government employees, teachers, physicians, farmers and business executives, to name a few. Boss has actively taught advanced estate planning and asset preservation for more than 20 years in such places as the University of Utah and in over 200 "Senior Retirement Consumer Education Workshops" throughout Utah, Idaho and Wyoming. Boss and his wife, Deanna, live in South Ogden and St. George, Utah.

Email: [email protected]

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!