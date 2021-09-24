After year hiatus due to COVID, St. George Marathon expected to host 7,000 runners

The 45th annual St. George Marathon is expected to host some 7,000 runners, St. George, Utah, date unspecified | Photo courtesy of the city of St. George, St. George News

ST. GEORGE —For more than four decades, the St. George Marathon has welcomed thousands of runners, volunteers and spectators the first Saturday of October. After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 45th annual St. George Marathon is back – and set for Oct. 2 at 7 a.m.

“We are so excited to have the marathon back in 2021 – it is St. George’s signature event,” Michelle Graves, race director and deputy director of Arts and Events for the city of St. George, said in a news release. “This might be the best St. George Marathon ever. There has been a vibrant return to racing and we are happy to have a strong field of runners for this year’s event.”

For the first time ever, marathon weekend includes the St. George Mini-Marathon (6:15 a.m. start on Oct. 2), which will push the total event participation to approximately 7,000 runners.

“The option of the mini marathon provides another opportunity for participation in this great event,” Graves added.

Marathon weekend kicks off Oct. 1 with the Marathon Expo at the Dixie Convention Center. It is free for the public to attend and where runners pick up their packets. The booths, free samples, photo opportunities and keynote speakers combine to kickstart to the weekend.

At Vernon Worthen Park, the Fun Walk Run n’ Roll events begin at 6 p.m. with distances of 1-mile and 200 meters. Children ages 3 to 12 or anyone with special needs are invited to participate. Everyone is invited to celebrate with a party in the park that will last until 8 p.m.

On the morning of the marathon, Mayor Michele Randall will lead hundreds of participants in the traditional Mayor’s Walk — on a new course. The approximate 1-mile walk begins in the parking lot of the Washington County School District office (121 W. Tabernacle Street) and ends at Vernon Worthen Park, where scones are provided by the Exchange Club of St. George. Parking for the Mayor’s Walk is available at the school district office, but access will be available only via 200 West from 100 South.

“The Mayor’s Walk is an awesome tradition and it is an honor for me to lead it,” Randall said. “I am excited to get some exercise and meet with residents of all ages.”

The marathon wouldn’t be possible without its volunteers, and there are still opportunities to join the volunteer force. Sign up to volunteer online.

“We know that a lot is being asked of volunteers lately, yet I hope that giving spirit and sense of community will invigorate our volunteers to answer the call,” Graves added.

More information

About St. George Marathon

Rated by Runner’s World as one of the four “Marathons to Build a Vacation Around” in the World and included in Runner’s World 10 Most Scenic and Fastest Marathons and Top 20 Marathons in the USA, the St. George Marathon begins in the majestic Pine Valley mountains and descends nearly 2,600 feet through scenic southwest Utah.

A staple in Southern Utah since 1977, St. George Marathon is a point-to-point race which is USA Track & Field certified and sanctioned. Runner’s World listed the St. George Marathon as the fastest fall marathon.

