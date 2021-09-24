Sept. 30, 1945 – Sept. 17, 2021

Linda Birdie McGinnis, age 75, passed away on Sept. 17, 2021, in St. George, Utah. Linda was born on Sept. 30, 1945, in Bexar, Texas, to Price and Shirley Lloyd, while her father was serving in the military during the WWII. Linda spent the first years of her life in Salt Lake City and later moved to Las Vegas with her family.

Linda graduated from Las Vegas High School in 1963 and attended nursing school until she met the love of her life, Mac McGinnis, while he was serving in the Air Force. In August 1965, Linda and Mac were married and were later sealed together as a family in the temple.

Mac and Linda were blessed with five children and raised them in Las Vegas. When the children were raised, they moved to St. George. Linda was an amazing mother and grandmother and had love for each one of them. Family always came first to Linda, and she loved each of her children and grandchildren dearly.

Linda’s life was centered around being a member of the LDS church. She served as a Relief- Society President for many years and touched the lives of many people. She served throughout her life, always being the first volunteer to take food or help in any way she could. In recent years, Linda, and others, would make kits for newborn babies and perform humanitarian aid for children. Linda enjoyed working in the temple and doing work for her ancestors, and volunteering in organizations, like the Daughters of the Utah Pioneers.

Anyone that knew Linda would say she was the life of the party and enjoyed spending time with people and her dogs. She had a passion and talent for painting and crafts and shared those gifts with others. The world was a better place with Linda, her compassion and love will be missed.

Linda is survived by her husband of 56 years, and her four children, Shawn (Stacey), Kelly, Shannon and Mike (Laura). She was blessed with 14 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her daughter Kerri McGinnis. She will be laid to rest in the in the Washington City cemetery.