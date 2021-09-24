Sept. 8, 1965 – Sept. 23, 2021

Craig Loveless, age 56, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, after a valiant battle with bile duct cancer.

Craig was a friend to everyone and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Whether it was soaking up the sun by the pool or sitting peacefully and listening to the rain, Craig loved being outdoors. He especially found joy in coaching youth soccer, which allowed him extra time with his sons. His coaching had a positive impact on the lives of many young athletes. Of course, we have to mention Craig’s beloved Miami Dolphins, Utah Utes and Real Salt Lake.

Craig was born Sept. 8, 1965, in Logan, Utah. He was the middle child of Aurlen and Lela Loveless. He grew up in Kearns, Utah, and graduated from Kearns Highschool in 1983. At the time of his death, Craig had worked for the Pepsi/Frito-Lay Company for almost three decades.

Craig is survived by his wife, Holly Iverson Loveless; sons, Justin Loveless and Kaden Loveless; stepsons, Jacob Coombs, Andrue Coleman and Dylan Iverson; sister, Patricia Loveless, and brother, Jared Loveless. Craig was preceded in death by his parents.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Dr. Nadauld and all of the Hospice nurses from Intermountain Hospice and Home Healthcare.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at noon, followed by a service at 1 p.m. at the LDS church building; 3680 Pioneer Parkway, Santa Clara, Utah.

In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to donate to the Craig Loveless Cancer Fund through Mountain America Credit Union for continued support of the Loveless family.