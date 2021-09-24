June 17, 1959 – Sept. 19, 2021

Charles Andrew Vanasse, age 62, passed away on Sept. 19, 2021 in Hurricane, Utah. He was born on June 17, 1959, in Queens, New York, to Robert Walker Vanasse and Helen (Reardon) Vanasse. He was married to his best friend Cathleen (Belligan) Vanasse on June 2, 2012, in Overland Park, Kansas.

Charles was an entrepreneur working in the Kansas City area for many years in the technology industry. Chuck was a genuine person. He always looked for the best in people and embraced life experiences with wonder. He was curious and wanted to learn everything and then shared what he learned with others as a way to enrich their lives. Faith was very much a part of his life and he lived as a servant of the Lord.

After moving to Southwest Utah in 2020, Cathy and Chuck spent the last year together hiking and enjoying the outdoors and exploring all that they loved about the area.

As Matthew 25:23 says: “His master replied, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!’”

Charles is survived by his parents, Robert and Helen of Overland Park, Kansas; his wife, Cathy; sisters, Suzanne and Andrea; children, Benjamin (Jennifer), Jonathan (Jaime), Michael and Nellie (Shane) McCool and his five grandchildren.

A private burial service and interment will be held at Toquerville Cemetery in Toquerville, Utah, on Monday, Sept. 27.

A memorial service will be held in the IHOP University Room 105, 12901 S. US Highway 71, Grandview, Missouri, 64030, on Friday, Oct. 1, 3-5 p.m.

Arrangements are made under the direction of Spilsbury Mortuary, 110 S. Bluff Street, St. George, Utah. 435-673-2454. Family and friends are invited to sign his online guest book at www.spilsburymortuary.com.