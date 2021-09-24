What’s on the Menu: Onyx Cafe | Sponsored by Camping World

ST. GEORGE — Occupying what was once a Pizza Hut near Costco in St. George, Onyx Cafe delivers pizza reinvented. Their bold flavors and unconventional toppings put a fresh spin on that most beloved of Italian pies.

In this episode of “What’s on the Menu,” host Sheldon Demke and his buddy Kevin Jones stop by Onyx Cafe to treat their taste buds to new and exciting experiences.

Experience the bold flavors of Onyx Cafe with Sheldon and Kevin in this week’s episode of “What’s on the Menu” in the media player above.

First up, they tried one of the specialty wood-fired pizzas: La Cabra, named for the abundance of goat cheese along with cherry tomatoes, red bell peppers, chives and mushrooms. Squeeze on some lemon for a bit of zest. It’s vegetarian friendly to boot and topped with garlic aioli sauce.

“I’m all about the garlic,” Jones said.

Onyx Cafe chef and owner Devon Roberts also introduced the duo to his new brand of premium chocolate creations, Obsidian Chocolate. Made entirely in-house, it’s available at the cafe and several places around town.

Afterward, Roberts invited them to cleanse their palettes with two glasses of house-made root beer. Like nearly everything else on the menu, it’s Roberts’ own recipe, forged in the fire of trial and error with over a dozen different roots and spices.

Demke called it “incredible.”

“You have to come here, if anything, for the root beer,” he said.

At Onyx Cafe, doughs and breads are made from scratch every day. Most of the ingredients are locally sourced as well, including vegetables and grains.

“I want everyone who works here or comes here to be able to have a true food experience,” Roberts said.

As St. George continues its increasingly rapid growth with a myriad of franchise restaurants, Onyx Cafe believes local is the delight du jour.

What’s on the Menu: Onyx Cafe | Brought to you by Camping World.

Resources

Onyx Cafe | Address: 969 N. 3050 East, Suite C3, St. George | Hours: Tuesday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 4-10 p.m. | Telephone: 435-218-9612 | Website.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.