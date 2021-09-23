Dec. 1953 – Sept. 2021

Nancy Jo Lynn Houston (marks) passed away in her home peacefully Sept. 14, 2021. Born in Newport Beach, California, Nancy was the daughter of Addy Rae Webb and Douglas Ray Houston. The youngest of three and a beach girl from California, who always loved the outdoors and fishing. In her early years she spent lots of time camping and traveling with local band around Wyoming and greater areas.

She always had a deep love for music that was born from those early memories. Up until her last days she would often call family members to get her music of the newest or oldest band that was on her mind. Nancy is preceded in death by her many ancestors, her mother and father, two siblings (Jed) (Jerry), and three grandchildren (Nicholas)(Celeste) (Azariah) who she will be eager to meet again.

She is survived by her four children Jeffrey, Jennifer (John), Joye, Joshua (Jessica); many grandchildren and even one great-grandchild. We will remember Nancy for her kind soul and willingness to help others even when she often herself had little to give.

Nancy would always look for the opportunity to help another. Always an emotional soul who would often cry at even the smallest heart-warming story. We will miss her big heart for others. We love you and will miss you mom, rest in peace.