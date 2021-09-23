Police: Suspect steals deputy’s vehicle, leads officers on chase before crashing off I-15 in Southern Utah

ST. GEORGE — Police say a pair of suspected drug runners were taken into custody Wednesday night, after one of the suspects managed to steal a police vehicle and drive it for more than 10 miles before crashing off Interstate 15 in Iron County.

Washington County Sheriff’s Lt. David Crouse said the incident began around 7 p.m. when a Washington County deputy pulled over a car for a traffic violation on northbound I-15.

The vehicle, a 2020 Nissan Altima reportedly had two occupants, a man and a woman.

“At some point, there were indications of possible drug trafficking,” Crouse said, adding that narcotics and a large amount of cash were later found inside the vehicle.

During the traffic stop, while the deputy was outside the still-running patrol vehicle, the female suspect managed to get inside it and drive away, Crouse said.

The ensuing high-speed chase was joined by multiple law enforcement officers, he said.

“Deputies did respond to pursue the vehicle, while the originating deputy remained with the other suspect on scene, Crouse said, noting that the Washington County officers were assisted by Utah Highway Patrol troopers.

Somewhere around mile marker 48, a spike strip was deployed, Crouse said.

“I don’t know if the vehicle hit them (the spikes), but in that area, the driver did crash the patrol vehicle.”

At the scene a short time later, St. George News observed that the vehicle, which appeared to be a silver, unmarked Ford Explorer SUV, had left the right side of the roadway and traveled down a steep, sloping berm until striking a wire fence. The vehicle ripped out a gash in more than 100 feet of fenceline before passing through the fence and eventually coming to a stop past a dirt road on the other side. Its red and blue lights were still flashing nearly an hour after the crash.

Despite the apparent severity of the crash, the driver did not appear to be seriously injured. After Gold Cross Ambulance personnel conducted a medical evaluation at the scene, the woman was placed into a police vehicle in handcuffs.

She and the other suspect were expected to be booked into Washington County’s Purgatory Correctional Facility.

“Charges are still pending,” Crouse told St. George News just after 9 p.m. Wednesday. “Obviously, we’re early in the stages of the investigation at this point, but from what I understand, cocaine, methamphetamine and a large amount of cash has been recovered. They’re still trying to get quantities on it.”

Shortly after 9 p.m., Boyd O. Murillo of Salt Lake City was booked into the jail on suspicion of two counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, theft of a motor vehicle or firearm, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and evidence tampering.

Then, just before 10 p.m. Samantha D. Holladay, also of Salt Lake City, was booked on suspicion of two counts of theft of a motor vehicle or firearm, failure to stop at command of police, evading by vehicle, reckless driving, drug possession with intent to distribute, possession of paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a restricted person and following too closely.

This report is based on information provided by law enforcement and may not contain the full scope of findings. Persons arrested or charged are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law or as otherwise decided by a trier-of-fact.

