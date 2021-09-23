Southern Utah man sentenced to prison for possessing thousands of files depicting child sex abuse

Composite image with background photo taken in March 2020 by Cody Blowers; overlay booking photo of John Krampf taken in Washington County, Utah, Sept. 17, 2020 | Photo courtesy of the Washington County Sheriff's Office, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — A Kane County man convicted for receipt of child pornography was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court.

During a hearing held before U.S. District Judge David Nuffer in federal court, 66-year-old John Robert Krampf appeared for sentencing on one count of receipt of child pornography. Under the terms of a plea agreement the defendant entered into in March, the government agreed to dismiss one count of possession of child pornography in exchange for a guilty plea. He was sentenced to four years in prison, which is below the recommended 78-97 months.

The defendant was indicted in federal court following his arrest in September 2020 after a search of his Kane County residence yielded more than 20 hard drives containing thousands of sexually explicit images and videos of children, some of whom were as young as 4 years old. Detectives found that Krampf “used a sophisticated software program to locate sexually explicit images of children” that were then transferred over the internet.

During Wednesday’s hearing, Krampf was represented by Chris Salcido, who was hired by the defendant to represent him in the case. Representing the government was federal prosecutor Karin Fogtik with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in St. George.

Addressing the court, Fogtik said that while it was unusual for the government to make a recommendation that fell below the sentencing guideline range, the decision was based in part on the defendant’s willingness to accept responsibility and own up to the fact he will have issues with sexual attraction to children for the rest of his life and that he is willing to address those issues.

“That’s very, very important,” the prosecutor said.

Moreover, she said the defendant also has an “extraordinary” level of family support. Not only is the defendant’s family aware of his offenses, she said, but they are also committed to helping the defendant and are well placed within the community to serve as another layer of protection for the community once he is released.

That level of family support is an unusual gift, Fogtik said, and one that was not lost on the defendant.

Salcido said his client has been extraordinarily compliant, honest and cooperative throughout the case, adding that Krampf has begun to acknowledge his addiction, to work through it and to accept responsibility for his actions.

Salcido said the family’s support will help to ensure his client will be successful upon his supervised release and help him remain compliant with the court. He also asked that his client be given credit for time served since his arrest last year.

Krampf also gave an emotional statement in court.

He said, at first, he believed his crimes were victimless and that his actions “wouldn’t hurt anybody.”

He realizes now, he said, that “every child is going to be haunted their entire life.” By downloading those files, he acknowledged that he played a role in their victimization. He also said he caused distress and embarrassment upon his family.

“I’m so very sorry,” Krampf said.

As part of his plea in March, Krampf admitted to possessing thousands of images of pre-pubescent children and toddlers being sexually abused and engaged in sexually explicit conduct that were exchanged over the internet and across state lines.

Both sides agreed to a stipulated sentence of 48 months in federal prison under the terms of the settlement agreement, which was presented to the judge during sentencing and would only take effect if approved by the court.

That task fell upon Nuffer, who opened by saying these types of cases are particularly challenging.

“It’s an addiction on one hand, and it’s victimization on the other hand – and it places society right in the middle,” Nuffer said.

With that in mind, he said a resolution in the case is important for both the defendant and society to move forward.

Nuffer said after reviewing the presentence report that recommended a term of 78-97 months, he took into consideration the “significant” amount of background information on the defendant, as well as other factors, and agreed that a 48-month prison term was appropriate in this case.

The judge then sentenced Krampf to serve out his sentence at a federal correctional facility that provides a sex offender treatment program, preferably the facility located in Englewood, Colorado.

Once released, the defendant will be placed on post-prison supervision for the remainder of his life. Krampf was also ordered to register as a sex offender, also a lifelong requirement.

Copyright St. George News, SaintGeorgeUtah.com LLC, 2021, all rights reserved.