Southern Utah not seeing the same downward trend of COVID-19 as rest of the state; new record for deaths

ST. GEORGE — While the state of Utah as a whole has been seeing it’s COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations go down in the last week, the same cannot be said for Southern Utah, which set a new pandemic record for deaths this week.

The Utah Department of Health said Utah’s COVID-19 infection rates have gone down 16.4% in the last week. In Southern Utah, however, they are down 2.2%.

“Our decline may be a little delayed compared to other parts of the state,” said David Heaton, spokesperson for the Southwest Utah Public Health Department, who did not have an explanation for why that decline has been delayed.

The 16 people who are reported to have died in the last week in Southern Utah by the Utah Department of Health set a new high mark since the start of the pandemic, breaking the 15 who died on the week of Labor Day Weekend.

About 13% of the 351 Southern Utahns who have died of COVID-19 have died this month. There have been 45 people locally who have are reported to have died of the disease since Sept. 1 by the Utah Department of Health.

It is not specified how many those who have died were unvaccinated. However, last week St. George Regional Hospital reported that 86% of those hospitalized and 93% of those in the intensive care unit with COVID-19 were unvaccinated.

According to the Utah Department of Health, as of Thursday of the 1,617,454 people in the state who have been fully vaccinated, 106 have died – 0.007%. And 827, or 0.05% of those fully vaccinated, have been hospitalized.

There are no records in the state of anyone dying because of a side effect of receiving the vaccine.

The number of people actively infected with COVID-19 continues to rise locally, with Iron County continuing to lead the way. At this point, one out of every 100 Iron County residents has tested positive for COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

The rate of infection has nearly doubled in Garfield County in the last week – from 395.96 per 100,000 to 732.53. The home of Panguitch, that had seen the lowest infection rate among the five counties at the start of August, is now the second-highest.

There are two areas of Southern Utah seeing a drop in COVID-19 infections in the last week: Kane and Beaver counties.

Based on the 14-day gestation cycle of the virus, it is too early to indicate if the Ironman World Championship weekend had any effect on the rate of COVID-19 infections locally, though health experts have previously told St. George News that because of the outdoors nature of the event it is likely to have less impact than the Labor Day weekend did.

Health officials have also continuously said that the effect of outside influences like out-of-state visitors has not had as much impact on local infection rates as the person-to-person transmissions among locals in indoor, household settings.

Utah, in its entirety, has seen its seven-day average of new infections drop in the last week from 1,675 to 1,401, according to the Utah Department of Health. That is still far from the 400 infections per day that had been provided in the past by the department as an indicator of whether the pandemic is out of control.

The number of locals hospitalized with COVID-19 is also on the rise again, hitting 70 and at the third-highest level of the pandemic.

Vaccinations continue to rise steadily

The number of people fully vaccinated in Southern Utah stands at 41.6% and has been increasing steadily between 0.7 and 0.9% weekly in the last month. At that rate, a majority of Southern Utahns should be fully vaccinated by the first week of December – almost a year after the COVID-19 vaccines were first introduced locally.

Much of that number came in the initial rush for the vaccine in the first few months among those ages 65 and above – where more than 85% of people in that age demographic are fully vaccinated.

Since then, the demand has been much lower among those under 65. At the same time, the death, hospitalization and infection rate among those 45 and younger has substantially increased. Half of the Southern Utahns who have died of COVID-19 in the last week were under 64.

Of Southern Utah’s geographic areas, Ivins/Santa Clara (48.44% fully vaccinated) continues to lead the way. Among the areas least vaccinated are Hurricane/LaVerkin (35.02%), Cedar City (36.35%), and the combined Beaver, Garfield and Kane counties (39.87%).

The lowest infection rate over the last 14 days locally according to the Utah Department of Health is the combined Enterprise/Veyo/Springdale/Hildale area (492.21 per 100,000) followed by Ivins/Santa Clara (550.78). The highest are Cedar City (1,145.21), Hurricane/LaVerkin (825.82) and St. George (689.18).

Schools level off

One area that has seen a steadying in COVID-19 infections – and even a reduction in some cases – are schools. For the first time in the school year, the Washington County School District saw its rate of new COVID-19 infections plateau in the last week after rising each of the previous weeks.

For the second straight week, Iron County’s district saw a reduction, though at the same time Iron County also has the schools locally with the largest outbreaks.

Of note, the Grand County School District in Moab, which is one of only two school districts in the state with a mask mandate in its schools, has no active COVID-19 infections in its schools, according to the Utah Department of Health.

The other school district with a mask mandate, the Salt Lake School District, has a fewer maximum number of students and staff infected –126 – than the up to 133 infections in the Washington County School District. However, Washington County has more students enrolled – 34,771 – than the Salt Lake district’s 23,710.

The Utah Department of Health does not provide an exact total for school districts, only an estimate.

Southern Utah coronavirus count (as of Thursday, according to Utah Department of Health)

Positive COVID-19 tests: 37,240 (7-day average of 136.14 per day, down 2.2% in last week)

Active cases: 2,632 (rising)

Washington County (High in Transmission Index): 694.99 per 100K rate in 14 days, rising

Iron County (High): 1099.58, rising

Kane County (High): 570.63, falling

Garfield County (High): 732.53 rising

Beaver County (High): 536.51 falling

Hospitalized: 70 (rising)

Deaths: 351 (16 since Sept. 16)

New infections per day in Southern Utah:

Friday (Sept. 17) : 188

: 188 Saturday (Sept. 18): 151

Sunday (Sept. 19): 131

Monday (Sept. 20): 62

Tuesday (Sept. 21): 119

Wednesday (Sept. 22): 141

Thursday (Sept. 23): 161

Current Utah seven-day average: 1,401 (falling)

Fully vaccinated in Southern Utah: 104,729 (41.6% fully vaccinated, +0.9%)

St. George: 45.4% fully vaccinated (+0.8%)

Cedar City: 36.35% (+0.85%)

Washington City: 41.57% (+0.77%)

Ivins/Santa Clara: 48.44% (+0.6%)

Hurricane/LaVerkin: 35.02% (+0.84%)

Enterprise/Veyo/Springdale/Hildale: 40.59% (+1.01%)

Beaver/Garfield/Kane counties: 39.87% (+0.8%)

Southern Utah schools active COVID-19 infections (as of Thursday, according to Utah Department of Health)

NOTE: Utah Department of Health currently providing only ranges of the number of infections in each district, rather than exact figures. Figures may be an overall undercount as not all infections among students are reported to the state.

Washington County School District: 37 to 133 (steady since Sept. 16) Iron County School District: 30 to 51 (falling) Kane County School District: 2-8 (falling) Garfield County School District: 1-4 (steady) Beaver County School District: 1-4 (rising) Southwest Utah Charter Schools: 5-20 ( rising ) Southwest Utah Private Schools: 1-4 (steady)



Schools in yellow (In danger of moving to test-to-stay): None

Schools in red (Students/staff must test negative to attend): None

Top 5 schools: Canyon View Middle (Iron) 7 active infections, Cedar South School (Iron) 6, Canyon View High (Iron) 5, Cedar Middle (Iron) 5 , Hurricane School (Washington) 5

