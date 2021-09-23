May 4, 1990 – Sept. 15, 2021

Barry Quinn Alldredge was born May 4, 1990, in St. George, Utah, to loving parents Dave and Sheri Alldredge. The second of four children, Barry attended Pine View High School and graduated in 2008. Barry served a mission in Nashville, Tennessee, from 2009 to 2011. After his mission Barry was employed at St. George Ford until 2018 and then was employed as a custodial/food service worker for the Washington County School District.

Barry had a passion for reading; his bedroom was filled with fantasy books of every kind, especially dragons. He loved going to Barnes and Noble to browse new selections. Barry exercised daily even during his chemo treatments, keeping his strength up was important to him starting with 35-pound dumbbells and working his way up, always looking for a heavier set. At the time of his passing 60-pound dumbbells were a breeze for him to curl and lift. Barry loved buying and shooting guns. Over the last year he was able to finally go shooting a couple of times with his family.

Barry was always ready to serve, frequently going home teaching and helping his dad with blessings. Barry frequently bought and cooked family meals, roast and stews were some of his favorites. Barry would do the dishes five times a week, always wanting to get them done early. Barry was early to bed and early to rise, often going to bed at 8 p.m. and rising at 5:30 a.m.

He was proceeded in death by his grandfather and two uncles. Barry passed away Sept. 15 in St. George regional hospital at 10:07 p.m. from complications of cancer and COVID-19. He was accompanied by loving words from his mother and father as he passed.