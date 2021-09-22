May 2, 1934 – Sept. 16, 2021

Wanda Jane Tighe, age 87, passed away Sept. 16, 2021. She was born May 2, 1934, in Champaign, Illinois, to Olin Franklin Anderson and Beulah Leone Freese. She was married to Bob Tighe in Tucson, Arizona. They had one son Jeffrey Tighe. She and Bob later divorced in the ’90s.

Wanda was initially raised in Champaign, Illinois, and in the early fifties moved with her parents to Tucson, Arizona. She attended the University of Arizona. In the fifties, she worked for Eastern Airlines in Chicago. Bob, Wanda and Jeff lived on Long Island, New York. In the early ’80s, Bob and Wanda were minority owners of the New York Islanders of the National Hockey League, that won four consecutive championships. Wanda remembers drinking Champaign from the Stanley Cup. Wanda loved the Utah Jazz.

After the divorce, she moved to Jupiter, Florida. In 2005, she moved to Saint George, Utah, to be near her sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Jack Robinson. In 2014, she moved to Spring Gardens Apartments in Saint George. Wanda was active in the Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Saint George, Utah.

Wanda is survived by her son, Jeff, and his wife, Anna, in Long Island, New York; nephew, Mike Robinson (Kathy) Salt Lake City, Utah; nieces, Jill Benson (Dick) of Highland, Maryland, and Susan Fletcher of Salt Lake City, Utah. Wanda was preceded in death by her sister, Jean Robinson of Salt Lake City, Utah and brother, Joe Anderson of Fresno, California.

