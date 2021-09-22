579 vehicles roll into Mesquite for the 4th annual Super Run Car Show, 15K in cash and prizes

Super Run People's Choice Award winner Fred DeFalco (center) holds his $1,000 prize, Mesquite, Nev., Sept. 19, 2021 | Photo courtesy of Mesquite Gaming, St. George News

CONTRIBUTED CONTENT — Throughout the weekend, hundreds of car enthusiasts rushed to the streets of Mesquite, Nevada as more than 579 vehicles were on display at the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino and the Virgin River Hotel.

In partnership with the Las Vegas Cruisin’ Association, the fourth annual Super Run Car Show provided three days of nonstop excitement, including roaring engine competitions, slow drags, burnout contests and open-header cruises.

As attendees scoured over a variety of vintage rides, hot rods, custom automobiles, classics and more, car collectors all looked to take home their share of the cash prize. Each year, the event and title sponsor, Mesquite Gaming, gives away more than 260 total awards plus $15,000 in cash and drawing prizes to car show participants. On Sunday, the CasaBlanca Resort & Casino awarded the top prizes to the following representatives:

People’s Choice Award: Fred DeFalco – 1954 Buick Century – Anaheim, California – $1,000 cash prize.

Participants’ Pick Award: Brandon Benavidez – 1940 Ford COE (Cab Over Engine) – Oxnard, California – $2,000 cash prize.

Best of Show Award: Terry Rials – 1959 Chevy Impala – Mesa, Arizona – $3,000 cash prize.

“This was our best Super Run Car Show ever due to the unprecedented collection of pristine vehicles,” said Christian Adderson, assistant general manager at Mesquite Gaming. “Not only is Super Run a fun event because car enthusiasts get the opportunity to see some incredible vehicles, but they also get to see them in action during the cruises and competitions.”

Event sponsors gave credit and offered a special “thank you” to the Mesquite Police Department and the Mesquite Volunteer Police Department for ensuring a safe and enjoyable weekend for all through their expert assistance with traffic control.

Mesquite Gaming, located 77 miles north of Las Vegas, includes Virgin River Hotel-Casino-Bingo and CasaBlanca Resort-Casino-Golf-Spa. A premier golf destination, Mesquite Gaming owns and operates the Palms Golf Club and the CasaBlanca Golf Club. Combined, the two properties feature 1,186 guest rooms, 76,000 square feet of casino space with 1,600 slot machines and 36 gaming tables and 70,000 square feet of meeting and convention space including an outdoor entertainment venue. For more information, visit the Mesquite Gaming website.

