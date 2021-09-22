Swiss Days returns to Santa Clara with parade, 5K and live entertainment

Santa Clara Swiss Days Parade, Santa Clara, Utah, Sept. 22, 2018 | File photo by Jeff Richards, St. George News

ST. GEORGE — The annual Swiss Days celebration in Santa Clara is back this week after a year hiatus with a plethora of family friendly events, including live entertainment, a parade and a 5K fun run.

Swiss Days is a three-day festival that brings people together from across Southern Utah for a tribute to the Swiss immigrants who first settled the area.

The festival will begin Thursday evening with a community dinner and continue through Saturday with the parade and other activities.

For a full list of events, check out St. George News’ Swiss Days events guide below.

Event Details:

What: Swiss Days.

Where: Most events take place at or around the Santa Clara City Office, 2603 Santa Clara Drive, Santa Clara.

When: Sept. 23-25.

More information on events can be found on the Santa Clara City website.

Thursday events:

Golf tournament: 8 a.m. at the Sunbrook Golf Club, 2366 Sunbrook Drive, St. George.

Community Dinner: 5-7 p.m. at the Santa Clara City Office – For $6 a plate, people are invited to a community dinner with live entertainment from “Most Wanted.”

Opening Ceremony: 7 p.m. at the Santa Clara City Office – The opening ceremony for Swiss Days will feature Swiss dancing, braiding of the maypole and appearances from the Santa Clara City princess royalty.

Friday events:

Activity tent open: 3-7 p.m.

Continuous entertainment: 3-8 p.m., including inflatables, 3-Point Shooting Contest and Historical Society silent auction.

Hands-on pioneer activities for children: 4-6 p.m.

Swiss Miss and Mister introductions: 7 p.m.

Free concert: 8 p.m. at the entertainment tent – Music City Groove will be performing.

Saturday events:

5-kilometer run: 7 a.m. – Details on how to pay for the race and the route through the city can be found online.

Pancake breakfast: 7:30-9:30 a.m., $3 a plate.

Parade: 9:30 a.m. along Santa Clara Drive.

Red Rocks Car Show: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. at Canyon View Park, 1400 Canyon View Drive, Santa Clara.

Santa Clara Royalty meet & greet: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Activity tent open: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Continuous entertainment: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., including inflatables, 3-Point Shooting Contest and Historical Society silent auction.

Silent auction and bake sale: 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Santa Clara City Office

Puppet Show: 11 a.m. and noon in the City Council chambers in the Santa Clara City Office.

Free bingo: 1:30 within the City Council chambers in the Santa Clara City Office.

In addition to all of the events during the weekend, there will also be craft and food vendors on the sides of the Santa Clara City Office on Friday from 3-9 p.m. and on Saturday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

